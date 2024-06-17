GrowthLoop Launches Computed Attributes Generative AI Feature Powered by AWS to Increase Productivity and Deliver Hyper-Personalized Campaigns

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop , a leading composable customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced their new, advanced Computed Attributes generative AI feature, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solution, built using Amazon Bedrock and activated with GrowthLoop's composable CDP, allows marketers to execute highly-personalized, data-driven marketing campaigns in a fraction of the time with significantly less overhead.

The new Computed Attributes solution from GrowthLoop enables marketers to simply type out the attributes they hope to use for audience segmentation or personalization and the system will automatically create the exact computed fields they are looking for using Amazon Bedrock. For example, if a marketer needs to target customers that have between one and five purchases over the last 12 months, it can be challenging to analyze their first party data without having to dedicate time and resources to write custom SQL to find their correct advertising audience segment. With the launch of generative AI-powered Computed Attributes, a marketer can simply type in, "has between 1 and 5 purchases over the last 12 months," and the computed field will be immediately generated for them for use in their audience segment or campaign customer journey.

"With Computed Attributes powered by AWS, we are putting marketers in the driver seat when they need to quickly launch campaigns with sophisticated derived fields and highly personalized customer experiences," said Anthony Rotio, Chief Data Strategy Officer at GrowthLoop. "This eases pressure on data teams by providing them with transparency into the generated SQL for the new computed fields that the team requires. With GrowthLoop Audience Builder and AI capabilities, customers can increase the number of quarterly campaigns by up to 10x. This is a win-win for data and marketing teams and helps build trust across enterprise organizations."

Key features of the Computed Attributes solution include:

Simplified Campaign Activation: Previously, users had to sync all of their customer data into a marketing tool in order to analyze it and extract insights to create campaign customer segments. With Computed Attributes, now marketers can simply define prompts that represent the desired relevant data for a campaign activation such as the total count of purchases made by a customer, the sum of dollars spent by each customer, or subscriptions that are about to expire along with subscription ID numbers. This reduces the need to write complex SQL by hand.



Journey Orchestration Enablement: Complex customer journey orchestration requires the ability to manipulate and analyze data across multiple sources to ensure that only relevant information is loaded into activation tools. The Computed Attributes solution allows users to pull in only the relevant personalized information they need, send it to all of their desired channels, and activate it into a cohesive cross-channel customer experience.

Computed Attributes in Action: Indeed

Indeed , a global job site with 350M+ unique visitors every month, often looks to communicate with their users about specific jobs that they have posted. Previously, Indeed's marketers were bogged down by the sheer amount of data they needed to load into marketing activation tools, even when only certain subsets of that data are relevant to the campaign. Computed Attributes will enable Indeed's teams to define the specific, personalized data they need to speak to a customer – for example, a list of latest job posts by a customer with the job post name, ID, and job type – and quickly ingest the date into their desired channel for activation.

"At Indeed, our team has struggled to move massive amounts of data into our marketing platforms in order to activate our campaigns in a timely and responsive fashion," said Ranjith Rameth, Senior Engineering Manager at Indeed. "We've pushed the capacity of several downstream marketing systems to their limits and still faced challenges moving data at the scale required by our initiatives. We're very excited for the new Computed Attributes feature from GrowthLoop, powered by AWS, which will allow our teams to work with more flexibility, and drastically reduce the overall volume of data that needs to be egressed to our downstream marketing platforms."

"GrowthLoop's Computed Attributed feature, powered by AWS, leverages Amazon Bedrock to enable businesses to improve campaign outcomes for marketing teams using generative AI," said Lisa Hopkins, Global Lead, Advertising and Marketing Partners at AWS. "We look forward to continuing to work with GrowthLoop to find more ways to enable marketers to better connect with the right audiences and deliver more personalized campaign experiences."

GrowthLoop's Computed Attributes solution, powered by AWS, is available now.

