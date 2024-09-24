GrowthLoop Launches The Loop, the First SaaS Platform to Apply AI to the Data Cloud to Reveal Precise Business Impact of Marketing

GrowthLoop's innovative platform provides marketers with AI-powered insights and ready-to-activate marketing suggestions

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop , the leading SaaS platform empowering marketers to unlock the full potential of their organization's customer data, today unveiled The Loop. This groundbreaking solution and methodology allows marketers – for the first time – to understand how specific marketing channels and audiences directly impact business outcomes so they can strategize, pivot, and iterate for maximum return on investment (ROI). The Loop does this by securely applying AI to the data cloud – including data from marketing channel results, customer interactions, and sales performance – to reveal campaign insights and future recommendations based on the specific tactics that drove sales.

The Loop: Activate, Understand, Accelerate

"The Loop is an absolute game-changer for marketers," said Rebecca Corliss, VP of Marketing at GrowthLoop. "For the first time, marketers can see the sales they produce for each audience across any channel or campaign and make improvements based on what made money, not just clicks."

Solving a Major Pain Point for Marketers

Historically, marketing teams have used manual, disparate tools that only offer partial insights – like newsletter click-through rates or social media likes – that don't connect to actual business outcomes.

Meanwhile, many marketing SaaS platforms are racing to provide AI- and data-powered tools that can bridge reporting gaps and assist overburdened marketing teams. But these tools can only support some aspects of marketing, limiting the depth of analysis or types of outcomes AI can drive for enterprise businesses. With The Loop, GrowthLoop is the first company to offer an end-to-end solution that helps marketing teams effectively leverage AI to accelerate their ability to learn, execute, and improve marketing value.

Unlike traditional customer data platforms (CDPs) such as Adobe, Segment, and Lytics, which often create data silos that leave marketers guessing, The Loop offers a unique advantage by applying AI to the data cloud and providing a holistic view across all campaign performance data, audience data, and sales results. From there, marketers can work side-by-side with generative AI to iterate on highly tailored campaign cycles faster than ever.

"The Loop is revolutionizing the marketing function. Previously, marketing teams contended with a myriad of fragmented systems and data, akin to navigating a complex trail with a blurred map. With our new approach, it's as if an experienced guide has joined the expedition, providing seasoned insights that enable smarter, more informed decisions," said Chris O'Neill, CEO of GrowthLoop. "This transformation fuels immediate enhancements and paves the way for marketers to craft robust, long-term strategies with greater confidence and precision. GrowthLoop has set a new benchmark in innovation, reshaping expectations and redefining standards for data and AI solutions in the enterprise sector."

Key Features and Benefits:

AI applied to the data cloud : The Loop sits atop major data clouds – including Google Cloud BigQuery, Snowflake, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift – which act as a single source of truth for company data and ensure full data security within these environments. The more The Loop's AI learns, the more it understands each company's unique business goals and the strategies to achieve them. Because it evolves, it continuously provides high-value recommendations for marketers.

: The Loop sits atop major data clouds – including Google Cloud BigQuery, Snowflake, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift – which act as a single source of truth for company data and ensure full data security within these environments. The more The Loop's AI learns, the more it understands each company's unique business goals and the strategies to achieve them. Because it evolves, it continuously provides high-value recommendations for marketers. Intelligent recommendations beyond human observation : The Loop's application of generative AI across comprehensive data sets is unparalleled. Because it can evaluate data so quickly and effectively, a human can't replicate its recommendations. The insights this technology provides arms marketers with the knowledge they need to drive strategic decision-making and campaign optimization.

: The Loop's application of generative AI across comprehensive data sets is unparalleled. Because it can evaluate data so quickly and effectively, a human can't replicate its recommendations. The insights this technology provides arms marketers with the knowledge they need to drive strategic decision-making and campaign optimization. Built for enterprise ROI: Unlike tactical tools focused solely on automated A/B testing or automated decisioning, The Loop supports strategic marketers by advising marketers at a strategic level to help them meet essential, company-wide objectives such as increasing lifetime value, revenue, and retention.

"Digital marketing has always been malleable, but the process of testing ideas, pulling data, and seeing results has traditionally been slowed down by technical bottlenecks," said Scott Brinker, data and marketing technology industry analyst and editor of chiefmartec.com . "The Loop accelerates the entire campaign process, democratizing it from hypothesis to execution. Instead of running 10 experiments a year, we can now run hundreds—and find exponentially more success. This type of technology isn't replacing marketers; it's eliminating the technical barriers that have held us back."

The Loop is available today. GrowthLoop will showcase these groundbreaking capabilities at GrowthLoop Live on October 1. Register now to see it in action.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop continues to innovate under new leadership, with the recent appointment of new CEO, Chris O'Neill. GrowthLoop is the leading composable customer data platform (CDP), combining the power of the data cloud and AI to transform how enterprises build audience segments, orchestrate cross-channel journeys, and iterate on campaign results. Built for and by marketers, GrowthLoop pioneered the composable CDP category with a flexible, no-code solution that empowers teams to unlock the full potential of their first-party data. Its platform helps companies thrive by breaking down data silos and enabling cross-functional collaboration to unify data, strategy, and teams. With its rapid expansion and dedication to creating an intelligent data-to-action loop, GrowthLoop is leading the charge for a new era of customer engagement. For more information about GrowthLoop and The Loop, please visit www.GrowthLoop.com .

