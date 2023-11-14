GrowthLoop Leads Industry Transformation with Generative Marketing on Snowflake

News provided by

GrowthLoop

14 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

GrowthLoop's visionary approach looks to usher in a new paradigm for marketing

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GrowthLoop, a Composable CDP provider, announced the release of a range of generative AI-enabled product enhancements in collaboration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

GrowthLoop and Snowflake worked together to address customer data bottlenecks for marketing teams at companies, like Indeed, with GrowthLoop's leading composable customer data platform (CDP). The companies are now working toward addressing the next frontier of customer needs: the generation of audiences, journeys, and creative via embedded generative AI throughout the campaign design and launch process. This news follows two recent announcements from GrowthLoop around

-       The launch of a generative content workflow and solution, which opened the door for marketers to use generative AI to create more personalized marketing content at scale across campaigns.

-       The launch of generative audiences from natural language with GrowthLoop Marve, focused on closing the gap between business users and data teams on top of a CDP architecture on Snowflake.

The introduction of generative AI in an end-to-end solution for marketers signals GrowthLoop's advancement of an entirely new category: Generative Marketing.

Generative Marketing uses generative AI to create, activate, and measure performance audiences, journeys, and campaigns – all of which are unlocked by a composable CDP foundation. Modern, effective marketing has always been focused on a loop: build a campaign from insights, test, measure results, iterate, and test again. Aided by generative AI, Generative Marketing unlocks unique possibilities not provided to marketers before today by enabling them to use natural language to accelerate data-founded decisions and orchestrate campaigns.

Generative AI can only deliver for enterprise marketers when it is supercharged with customer data and when governance and testing are front and center. GrowthLoop has partnered with Snowflake to deploy their generative marketing capabilities to connect directly to an organization's customer data in Snowflake with a zero-copy architecture to make this data more directly useful to the marketing organization, while maintaining security and governance.

By mobilizing generative AI across marketing workflows, teams can benefit in several impactful ways: increased productivity, targeted personalization, content generation at scale, and a shift in focus towards growth-driven experimentation. The solution will bring several new capabilities to marketers' workflows in GrowthLoop:

     1. Audience Studio - Build audiences with the help of generative AI

    • Marketers can engage in open brainstorming with GrowthLoop AI to insert the goals of their campaigns and generate audience targets to fulfill those goals.
    • Marketers are always in the loop and can review and modify any audience generated, syncing them to a destination in seconds.

     2. Generative Content - Generate relevant creative with persona prompts

    • Marketers can draft creative for email or display ads that are specific to customer profiles and personas that make up the generated audiences.

     3. Omnichannel Journeys - Generate cross-channel customer journeys

    • Generate journeys based on refined and suggested audiences
    • Select destinations for the journey, criteria for journey steps, length of journey (days), and number of touch points
    • Integrate experimentation splits to measure how different branches of a company's omni channels are performing for continuous improvement

     4. Automated Learning & Optimization - Use results from campaigns to increase suggestions, by default

    • Since GrowthLoop stores the results of campaigns natively in its customers Snowflake account, it allows it to use retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to optimize suggestions by default

"Marketers are frustrated because they have 100 ideas, but the technology of today gets in the way, so they can only run one of them at a time. We believe that Generative Marketing is going to fundamentally change the way marketers segment customers, personalize creative, orchestrate cross-channel journeys, and measure results. With Generative Marketing, now the technology melts away so campaigns can launch at the speed of the marketer and results can be achieved much faster" - Chris Sell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, GrowthLoop.

"With Generative Marketing, GrowthLoop has built on the idea of accelerating growth for marketers with a proactive, collaborative generative AI agent. This represents a promising shift in the market and an exciting step towards the inception of a new category of marketing technology – Generative Marketing on the Data Cloud." - Tim Fletcher, VP of Product Marketing at Snowflake.

About GrowthLoop
GrowthLoop is the Composable CDP that empowers marketers to build segments in a unified audience layer, orchestrate journeys across channels, and measure results directly on their Data Cloud. For more information about GrowthLoop, visit: GrowthLoop.com

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE GrowthLoop

Also from this source

Generative Marketing: GrowthLoop Furthers Industry Transformation with Google Cloud

Generative Marketing: GrowthLoop Furthers Industry Transformation with Google Cloud

Today, GrowthLoop, a Composable CDP, announced the release of a range of generative AI-enabled product enhancements built on Google Cloud. Now that...
Martech Weekly Announces Its Inaugural List of Most Innovative Companies in Marketing Technology--the TMW 100

Martech Weekly Announces Its Inaugural List of Most Innovative Companies in Marketing Technology--the TMW 100

GrowthLoop is thrilled to announce inclusion in the 2023 TMW 100. Placing #29, GrowthLoop's AI-powered natural language audience builder, Marve, was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.