GrowthLoop Leads Industry Transformation with Generative Marketing on Snowflake

GrowthLoop and Snowflake worked together to address customer data bottlenecks for marketing teams at companies, like Indeed, with GrowthLoop's leading composable customer data platform (CDP). The companies are now working toward addressing the next frontier of customer needs: the generation of audiences, journeys, and creative via embedded generative AI throughout the campaign design and launch process. This news follows two recent announcements from GrowthLoop around

- The launch of a generative content workflow and solution , which opened the door for marketers to use generative AI to create more personalized marketing content at scale across campaigns.

- The launch of generative audiences from natural language with GrowthLoop Marve, focused on closing the gap between business users and data teams on top of a CDP architecture on Snowflake.

The introduction of generative AI in an end-to-end solution for marketers signals GrowthLoop's advancement of an entirely new category: Generative Marketing.

Generative Marketing uses generative AI to create, activate, and measure performance audiences, journeys, and campaigns – all of which are unlocked by a composable CDP foundation. Modern, effective marketing has always been focused on a loop: build a campaign from insights, test, measure results, iterate, and test again. Aided by generative AI, Generative Marketing unlocks unique possibilities not provided to marketers before today by enabling them to use natural language to accelerate data-founded decisions and orchestrate campaigns.

Generative AI can only deliver for enterprise marketers when it is supercharged with customer data and when governance and testing are front and center. GrowthLoop has partnered with Snowflake to deploy their generative marketing capabilities to connect directly to an organization's customer data in Snowflake with a zero-copy architecture to make this data more directly useful to the marketing organization, while maintaining security and governance.

By mobilizing generative AI across marketing workflows, teams can benefit in several impactful ways: increased productivity, targeted personalization, content generation at scale, and a shift in focus towards growth-driven experimentation. The solution will bring several new capabilities to marketers' workflows in GrowthLoop:

1. Audience Studio - Build audiences with the help of generative AI

Marketers can engage in open brainstorming with GrowthLoop AI to insert the goals of their campaigns and generate audience targets to fulfill those goals. Marketers are always in the loop and can review and modify any audience generated, syncing them to a destination in seconds.



2. Generative Content - Generate relevant creative with persona prompts

Marketers can draft creative for email or display ads that are specific to customer profiles and personas that make up the generated audiences.



3. Omnichannel Journeys - Generate cross-channel customer journeys

Generate journeys based on refined and suggested audiences Select destinations for the journey, criteria for journey steps, length of journey (days), and number of touch points Integrate experimentation splits to measure how different branches of a company's omni channels are performing for continuous improvement



4. Automated Learning & Optimization - Use results from campaigns to increase suggestions, by default

Since GrowthLoop stores the results of campaigns natively in its customers Snowflake account, it allows it to use retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to optimize suggestions by default



"Marketers are frustrated because they have 100 ideas, but the technology of today gets in the way, so they can only run one of them at a time. We believe that Generative Marketing is going to fundamentally change the way marketers segment customers, personalize creative, orchestrate cross-channel journeys, and measure results. With Generative Marketing, now the technology melts away so campaigns can launch at the speed of the marketer and results can be achieved much faster" - Chris Sell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, GrowthLoop.

"With Generative Marketing, GrowthLoop has built on the idea of accelerating growth for marketers with a proactive, collaborative generative AI agent. This represents a promising shift in the market and an exciting step towards the inception of a new category of marketing technology – Generative Marketing on the Data Cloud." - Tim Fletcher, VP of Product Marketing at Snowflake.

