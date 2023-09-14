GrowthLoop Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

News provided by

GrowthLoop

14 Sep, 2023, 12:01 ET

GrowthLoop enables joint customers to run data-driven growth and product-led marketing programs on Snowflake's Data Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop today announced that it has been recognized as a One to Watch in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies To Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

  • Analytics & Data Capture
  • Enrichment
  • Identity & Activation
    • Identity & Onboarders
    • Customer Data Activation
    • Advertising Platforms
  • Measurement & Attribution
  • Integration & Modeling
  • Business Intelligence
  • AI & Machine Learning
  • Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud," remarked Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. She added, "GrowthLoop's achievements and inventive methodology have positioned them as one to watch in the Customer Data Activation category. We look forward to witnessing their sustained drive to further empower our joint-customers in delivering frictionless and superior marketing experiences."

GrowthLoop was identified in Snowflake's report as a One to Watch in the Customer Data Activation category.

"Being recognized as a company to watch in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the dedication GrowthLoop demonstrates for our joint-customers," stated Chris Sell, Co-Founder & CEO of GrowthLoop. "Monolith 'all-in-one' MarTech stacks are falling behind. We're seeing innovative enterprise companies unlock capabilities for marketers and keep pace with innovation using the Modern Marketing Data Stack. We're excited to continue partnering with Snowflake and our shared customers to make the future of composable Marketing Cloud possible in enterprise."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies To Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop, formerly known as Flywheel, is a leading marketing technology company dedicated to empowering marketers with comprehensive tools and strategies. With solutions like Maestro and Marve, GrowthLoop enables marketers to segment audiences, orchestrate customer journeys, and measure campaign impact across multiple channels. The company's mission is to help marketers build their own growth machine, ensuring they stay agile, flexible, and ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving marketing landscape. Learn more about GrowthLoop at GrowthLoop.com

