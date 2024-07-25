GrowthLoop Welcomes Major League Baseball All-Star Mookie Betts to its Board of Directors

Betts Will Bring Valuable Sports and Entertainment Experience and Insight to Industry-Leading Composable Customer Data Platform

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop , the leading composable customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced the appointment of two-time professional baseball champion Mookie Betts to its Board of Directors. By welcoming Betts to the board, GrowthLoop will further accelerate its transformative composable CDP — a solution that empowers marketers to build audience segments, create cross-channel journeys, and measure insights directly on the data cloud.

Major League Baseball All-Star Mookie Betts Joins GrowthLoop's Board of Directors

Mookie Betts' understanding and appreciation for sports, entertainment, and fan engagement is in symbiotic alignment with GrowthLoop's continued work to improve how marketers in these industries reach and communicate with their audiences. As a celebrated world champion in multiple sports, Betts will lend his track record of excellence to the board, which also welcomed global technology leader Chris O'Neill late last year.

"I'm very excited by what I see happening at GrowthLoop," said Betts. "I believe we have a chance to change media and marketing, and I'm glad to join their board of directors to build that future together."

In addition to the other industries it supports — including retail, financial services, and enterprise technology — GrowthLoop is a sports and entertainment martech leader, providing modern cloud data solutions to brands like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Red Sox , NASCAR, and the Big Ten . Marketers within these organizations benefit from fan insights and cross-channel engagement to target and expand their audience reach, improve return on ad spend, boost fan lifetime value, and grow revenue.

"GrowthLoop has had incredible growth in sports, media, and entertainment in recent years, and we are doubling down on that success by partnering with Mookie," said Chris Sell, co-founder and CEO of GrowthLoop. "He embodies the best of GrowthLoop's culture with his team-first style of leadership. We're thrilled to welcome him on board and to learn from his extensive expertise in the sports and entertainment world."

Markus Lynn "Mookie" Betts is one of the premier talents in Major League Baseball. In 2011, he began a professional career as a key player and fan favorite with the Boston Red Sox. As a right fielder in 2018 and one of four players in history to hit 100 home runs before age 26, he became the only player in American League history to win the World Series, a Gold Glove award, a Silver Slugger award, and the American League MVP in the same season. In February 2020, Betts joined World Series champions the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he is currently a shortstop. This year, Betts earned his eighth appearance on the MLB All-Star roster, his first time as a shortstop.

Off the field, Betts is a world-renowned ten-pin bowler. He is passionate about philanthropy and history, lending his time to various charitable endeavors. In 2022, he produced a film based on the life of Jackie Robinson. Joining the GrowthLoop board marks Betts' first venture in the technology field. He currently resides in Los Angeles.

The news of Betts joining the GrowthLoop board follows several high-profile generative AI product announcements, including a generative marketing solution using Google Cloud BigQuery and Gemini, an AI-powered audience generation Snowflake Native App built on Snowflake Cortex AI, and a Computed Attributes generative AI feature powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

