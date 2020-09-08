GrowthPlug Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2020

"It's a great honor and privilege for GrowthPlug to be named as a TiE50 winner. TiE is one of the leading forums for entrepreneurs all over the world and attracts several innovative startups," said Sudhir Bhatti, GrowthPlug Co-founder and CEO. "Our mission is to enable healthcare practices to grow and flourish during such an uncertain time for the broader healthcare community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's critical for healthcare practices to elevate the patient experience and optimize their digital presence to acquire and retain patients, and enables patients to connect with them via different channels."

"TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

"For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups," said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/

About GrowthPlug

GrowthPlug helps healthcare practices become modern, efficient and accelerate their patient acquisition by delivering a patient-first experience. It is radically changing the way today's healthcare practices grow and retain patients. GrowthPlug was founded in Silicon Valley and has its US offices in San Jose, CA and Beaverton, OR.

GrowthPlug currently serves hundreds of healthcare practices across the US who daily rely on its healthcare SaaS.

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org

SOURCE GrowthPlug