GrowthSpace Appoints New Commercial Leader for North America

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 8th, GrowthSpace Inc. has appointed Steve Kost as their Vice President of Sales, North America. GrowthSpace is the leading coaching & mentorship platform for technology firms and beyond.

Omer Glass, Founder, and CEO at GrowthSpace, "We are thrilled that Steve has joined GrowthSpace to lead our commercial efforts in North America. His superior experience level and skills as a consultative sales professional, a Sr leader, and strategist within the space and beyond, is exactly what we need to help take our firm to the next level in our history and into the future."

Steve Kost, "I am excited to join GrowthSpace as their commercial leader for North America. The firm has a unique value proposition within this multi-billion dollar space, and a super exciting future ahead. It will be an honor for me to help the firm achieve it's objectives and intended marketshare, now and into the future!"

About GrowthSpace Inc.

GrowthSpace is a NY based startup, offering an innovative solution in the employee development space that's personalized, data driven and connected to business KPIs — with one-on-one online coaching and mentorship tailored to each individual using data and measuring the impact of each program on business KPIs. GrowthSpace supports Fortune 500 clients like Intel and Applied Materials and tech unicorns like Gain Sight, Check Point and Taboola in over 30 countries & languages.

