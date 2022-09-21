GrowthSpace Launches First Multi-Experience Talent Development Platform, Transforming the Measurable Business Impact of HR

Features customizable programs including a variety of one-on-one and group experiences, led by internal and external experts, aligned to business performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthSpace , the world's first outcome-driven talent development platform, announced today the launch of an all-in-one solution that empowers organizations to offer employees customizable programs that reduce onboarding time, maximize performance and drive long-term impact. The one-stop-shop enables HR and learning and development (L&D) professionals to centrally develop, manage, and measure development programs composed of both internal and external experiences.

Nir Tidhar, Global L&D Director at Cognyte, a provider of investigative analytics for security organizations, comments, "Working with GrowthSpace has opened up so many growth opportunities for us. We can address varied employees' development needs with personalized programs, no matter where they are. It's reassuring to know that we have an array of ready-to-use talent development solutions to tackle any challenge. GrowthSpace ensures we deliver a quality learning experience to personalized needs quickly."

By matching employees with the world's broadest and most accessible global network of external business experts spanning over 60 countries across more than 70 domains, including hard and soft skills, the platform fosters individual and organizational success with integrative individual as well as group experiences.

"Our outcome-driven talent development platform is an industry first. Companies are now able to maximize the potential of every employee and team, while driving business growth in a measurable way," said Omer Glass, Co-Founder and CEO of GrowthSpace. "The new platform solves key business and HR challenges for organizations by enabling a one stop shop for multi-experience talent development that has a direct and consistent impact on business growth."

"GrowthSpace's new multi-experience platform is a game changer," said Galit Gold, EVP HR of Mend, another customer. "Knowing that my team can manage all vendors and talent development solutions in one place and easily allocate resources according to our changing needs, means we'll be able to move quickly and hit the business KPIs we set out to achieve."

The GrowthSpace multi-experience platform is modular and completely customizable so that the development programs can be built to fit each individual's needs as well as organizational goals. The experiences are divided into the following offerings:

Individual (1:1) Experiences: AI matches employees with the best mentors, coaches, and trainers that the world has to offer, increasing productivity and performance for both the individual and the business.

AI matches employees with the best mentors, coaches, and trainers that the world has to offer, increasing productivity and performance for both the individual and the business. Internal Mentoring: Internal leaders are empowered to build the next generation of leadership, securing successful upskilling, reskilling, and a company culture of paying it forward.

Internal leaders are empowered to build the next generation of leadership, securing successful upskilling, reskilling, and a company culture of paying it forward. Group Experiences: Teams are inspired and motivated with group coaching, workshops and lectures designed to drive company goals and measurable business results.

While other solutions allow organizations to access coaches, GrowthSpace is the only platform that offers the full array of essential professional development experiences, enabling leaders and managers to build programs based on their specific business goals.

About GrowthSpace

GrowthSpace was founded on the belief that successful talent development not only benefits individuals, but also drives business outcomes. Leveraging the world's most robust talent development dataset and network of global experts, GrowthSpace helps employees and organizations drive successful professional growth, at scale. Hundreds of customers currently realize the benefits of the GrowthSpace platform, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Zoominfo, and Lightspeed.

