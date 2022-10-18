GrowthSpace Opens UK Operations, Hires Sales Director to Build European Presence

NEW YORK, and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthSpace , the world's first outcome-driven talent development platform, announced today that the company is expanding its activities to the UK and Europe, having hired Nick Koutris, formerly of Coachhub and LinkedIn, as the Director of Sales for the region.

The expansion is fuelled by the recently announced $25 million in Series B funding led by Zeev Ventures with existing investors M12 (Microsoft's venture fund) and Vertex Ventures participating, bringing the total amount raised by the company to $44 million. GrowthSpace also recently announced the launch of an all-in-one solution that enables HR and learning and development (L&D) professionals to centrally develop, manage, and measure development programs, comprised of customized internal and external development experiences which directly influence business performance.

Nick Koutris brings a wealth of experience to GrowthSpace from his most recent roles as Enterprise Transformation Consultant at Coachhub and Account Director at LinkedIn Learning where he was recognized with several sales awards for his efforts. He will be responsible for the expansion of the GrowthSpace platform on the continent, starting with the UK and Ireland.

Omer Glass, CEO of GrowthSpace said, "We're excited to bring our one-stop-shop L&D solution to new markets and we're confident that Nick will inspire businesses to invest in the professional development of their teams."

"With the world of work undergoing a major transformation and a global scramble for talent underway, I am delighted to bring my knowledge and experience of the thriving L&D market to the GrowthSpace team as companies in the UK and Europe understand the critical need to upskill, reskill, further develop and retain their staff," added Nick Koutris, Director of Sales - Country Manager UK and Ireland.

About GrowthSpace

GrowthSpace was founded on the belief that successful talent development not only benefits individuals, but also drives business outcomes. The platform is designed modularly and supports fully-customizable, multi-experience programs including one-on-one sessions with external experts, internal mentoring, and a variety of group workshops and experiences. Leveraging the world's most robust talent development dataset and network of global experts, GrowthSpace helps employees and organizations drive successful professional growth, at scale. Hundreds of customers currently realize the benefits of the GrowthSpace platform, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Zoominfo, and Lightspeed.

