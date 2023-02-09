GrowthSpace Referenced as 'White Hot' HR Tech for 2023 by Leading Analyst Josh Bersin

Bersin, Nangia and GrowthSpace CEO Omer Glass, discuss how to drive organizational performance and growth with new, personalized and measurable learning platform, in online event , on February 15, 2023.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthSpace , the world's first outcome-driven talent development platform, today announces its inclusion in an HR tech industry update by The Josh Bersin Company in A New Generation of Mastery-based Learning Platforms . GrowthSpace enables organizations to provide all employees with access to tools and programs that drive continuous performance improvement, that is personalized and measurable. This is delivered on a scalable platform, customized to an organization's specific needs and business drivers impacting sustainable growth.

This new class of HR Tech, dubbed by Bersin as Capability Academies or Mastery-based Learning Platforms, focuses on developing skills by integrating live events, assignments, collaboration, mentors and experts into their offerings, all of which can be easily made accessible to organizations of any size.

According to Bersin , the needs of companies and employees today have progressed significantly, from self-study, video-based courses to those requiring more expert-led, engaging solutions that connect experts directly with employees.

"These platforms explicitly bring together expert teachers, AI-enabled collaboration, assignments, and coaching to drive mastery. They can train thousands of people in small cohorts, offering hands-on support for technical or PowerSkills topics. And the results are striking: these vendors achieve 90% completion rates and netPromoter scores above 60 (far above traditional content libraries)"

"We're delighted to have been recognized amongst the new generation of learning platforms by Josh Bersin," says GrowthSpace founder and CEO Omer Glass. "Companies are looking at new learning solutions that drive business impact. GrowthSpace provides organizations and their employees with personalized and measurable L&D programs that drive continuous performance improvement, on one scalable platform. We provide a variety of programs, and all include a goal-setting process that can be graded. We know from our customers that our platform is truly transforming the business impact of HR."

GrowthSpace webinar 'Driving Employee Growth with New Learning Platforms' with Global Industry Analyst, Josh Bersin and Research Director Nehal Nangia of The Josh Bersin Company, GrowthSpace Chief Executive Officer, Omer Glass and Global L&D Director of leading cybersecurity vendor Cognyte, Nir Tidhar (a GrowthSpace customer), is taking place on February 15, 2023 @ 10am PST/1pm ET.

Session will be followed by open Q&A. Sign up here .

About GrowthSpace

GrowthSpace was founded on the belief that successful talent development not only benefits individuals, but also drives a business forward. Our platform is designed to support personalized and outcome-driven growth and development programs, including one-on-one coaching and mentoring sessions with industry experts, internal mentoring, and group coaching and workshops. Leveraging the world's most robust talent development dataset and network of global experts, GrowthSpace works with employees and organizations to drive employee and functional performance, at scale. Hundreds of customers currently realize the benefits of the GrowthSpace platform, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Zoominfo, BioVectra and several United States Government agencies.

