GrowthZone AMS Earns CAE Credit Provider Designation

News provided by

GrowthZone AMS

00:49 ET

NISSWA, Minn., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthZone, a market leader in association and chamber management software, has recently been designated as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) Approved Provider by The ASAE Center for Association Leadership.

As a CAE-Approved Provider, GrowthZone's Association Professional Curriculum Series will include offerings that meet the standards set forth by ASAE for attendees to earn or maintain their CAE credential.

"We want to support industry professionals in their efforts for continuous improvement," said John Cook, senior vice president of marketing at GrowthZone. "Our CAE-approved sessions will provide tools for professionals who manage associations in today's challenging environment."

The CAE Program serves to elevate professional standards, enhance individual performance and designate those who have acquired and have demonstrated knowledge essential to the practice of association management. The CAE Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

John Cook
Senior VP of Marketing
GrowthZone
800-825-9171 ext. 230
john.cook@growthzone.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growthzone-ams-earns-cae-credit-provider-designation-300666891.html

SOURCE GrowthZone AMS

Also from this source

May 30, 2018, 16:45 ET GrowthZone AMS Launches Association Momentum Competition for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

GrowthZone AMS Earns CAE Credit Provider Designation

News provided by

GrowthZone AMS

00:49 ET