NISSWA, Minn., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthZone, a market leader in association and chamber management software, has recently been designated as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) Approved Provider by The ASAE Center for Association Leadership.

As a CAE-Approved Provider, GrowthZone's Association Professional Curriculum Series will include offerings that meet the standards set forth by ASAE for attendees to earn or maintain their CAE credential.

"We want to support industry professionals in their efforts for continuous improvement," said John Cook, senior vice president of marketing at GrowthZone. "Our CAE-approved sessions will provide tools for professionals who manage associations in today's challenging environment."

The CAE Program serves to elevate professional standards, enhance individual performance and designate those who have acquired and have demonstrated knowledge essential to the practice of association management. The CAE Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

John Cook

Senior VP of Marketing

GrowthZone

800-825-9171 ext. 230

john.cook@growthzone.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growthzone-ams-earns-cae-credit-provider-designation-300666891.html

SOURCE GrowthZone AMS