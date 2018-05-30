NISSWA, Minn., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthZone, the market leader in association management software and services for construction trades and building associations, recently announced the launch of its Association Momentum Awards Competition for Construction Trades and Building Associations. The competition celebrates enterprising associations from across North America.

Entries are judged on creativity, industry impact, value to the association, value to members, and replicability. The winning association will be awarded the $1500 Grand Prize. Additionally, there will be 3 - $500 prizes awarded, one in each of the following categories: Small Association, Medium Association, and Large Association.

Construction trades and building associations are encouraged to submit their most successful idea, event, or program. The winners will be featured in the "Big Book of Ideas for Construction Trades and Building Associations." This e-book will showcase the successes of inventive and forward-thinking organizations.

The entry period is May 29, 2018 – June 11, 2018. Visit https://www.growthzone.com/association-momentum-competition for details.

Media Contact:

John Cook

VP of Marketing

GrowthZone

800-825-9171 ext. 230

john.cook@growthzone.com

Related Links

Association Momentum Competition for Construction Trades and Building Associations

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growthzone-ams-launches-association-momentum-competition-for-construction-trades-and-building-associations-300656795.html

SOURCE GrowthZone AMS

Related Links

https://www.growthzone.com/

