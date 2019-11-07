GrowthZone Announces Acquisition by Greenridge Investment Partners

NISSWA, Minn. and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthZone, a leader in cloud-based association management software, today announced that Greenridge Investment Partners, an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm, has partnered with management to acquire GrowthZone.

GrowthZone provides a comprehensive membership management software solution to a range of associations and chambers of commerce. GrowthZone's products enable its customers to efficiently and effectively manage many aspects of their organizations' operations, including contact management, membership billing, member recruitment, event management, and member communication and engagement.

"At GrowthZone we believe communities matter and that associations are the unsung heroes that help communities and industries thrive. This investment will allow us to continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to empower our growing customer base," said GrowthZone CEO Scott Juranek. "In seeking an investment partner, it was important to find a like-minded group that would support our vision to invest deeply in our product and provide world-class customer support. We are confident we have found that in Greenridge."

"As an emerging market leader with a proven management team, GrowthZone is exactly the type of business Greenridge is committed to investing in," said Ben Moss, Partner at Greenridge Investment Partners. "While competitors remain focused on consolidation strategies, GrowthZone's commitment to product innovation and superior customer service has created the leading AMS solution in the marketplace, and we are excited to help this team further build on its success."

Jack Cardwell, Partner at Greenridge Investment Partners, added, "Beyond finding a wonderful company to invest in, we feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside a team that shares our values. GrowthZone is a fantastic company, led by a special group of people, and we are proud to be their partners."

With this investment, Greenridge's Jack Cardwell and Ben Moss have joined the GrowthZone Board. RF Investment Partners of New York and Chicago provided debt financing and an equity co-investment for the transaction.

With headquarters in Nisswa, Minnesota, GrowthZone's association management software has helped over 3,000 member-based organizations grow and retain membership, generate revenue, engage and communicate with members and prospects, and streamline their day-to-day operations. For more information, visit www.growthzone.com.

Greenridge Investment Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm based in Austin, TX. Greenridge provides flexible, long-term capital to outstanding entrepreneurs and business owners looking for the right partner to help them build market-leading businesses. The firm pursues a sector-focused approach within the lower middle market, with a particular focus on B2B software and high-margin service businesses. For more information on Greenridge, visit www.greenridgeinv.com.

