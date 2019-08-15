GrowTix Platform Adopted for Dragon Con Membership Sales

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GrowTix platform has been adopted by Dragon Con, the internationally known pop culture, science fiction, fantasy, and gaming convention, to handle most membership sales transactions beginning on Aug. 17 for the 2019 convention.

For the 2019 convention, the new platform will allow fans to purchase all memberships from their desktop or smartphone at any point before arriving at the convention, up to and including standing in a registration line. Click Here to Purchase Memberships.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 1, all Dragon Con 2020 membership sales will be handled through the GrowTix platform. Even before the convention ends, fans will be able to purchase their 2020 memberships on the application or at Dragon Con stores, which will have point-of-sale units.

"GrowTix gives us a more efficient process that will mean faster registration lines and badge pickup, plus the convenience of buying your membership whenever, wherever," said convention co-chair David Cody. "It gets fans out of the registration lines and into the convention that much faster."

"We are extremely excited for the opportunity to partner with Dragon Con," said John Sloan, president and founder of GrowTix. "We are eager to leverage the GrowTix efficient registration to help expedite access to one of the greatest pop culture conventions the world has to offer."

Dragon Con was convinced to use GrowTix because of its experience working with other large conventions across the country, including Phoenix Fan Fusion, Star Wars Celebration, Chicago's C2E2 and all the FanExpo events.

The new platform addresses one particular bottleneck: immediately after the parade on Saturday when parade watchers rush over to registration to pick up their Saturday memberships. With the new platform, fans can purchase their Saturday badges well before the convention opens or while waiting for the parade to start.

Once the transaction has been completed, fans will receive an email with a unique QR code that will be needed, along with a government-issued ID, to pick up their badges at registration. The email is the equivalent of Dragon Con's blue postcard.

Cash will still be accepted, and registration counters will have point-of-sale units to handle the transaction.

About GrowTix

GrowTix is a fully integrated ticketing and registration platform designed for events including comic conventions, home shows, and a wide variety of business conventions. GrowTix platform includes digital and physical ticketing, seat reservations, custom mobile application creation, RFID integration, web and mobile program scheduling, booth sales management, and white label support. GrowTix has had the opportunity to work with conventions such as Salt Lake FanX, Galaxycon, Comicpalooza, and Silicon Valley Comic Con. Learn more at https://growtix.com.

About Dragon Con

Dragon Con is the internationally known pop culture convention held each Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 29 -Sept. 2, 2019) in Atlanta. Organized for fans, Dragon Con features more than 3,500 hours of comics, film, television, costuming, art, music, and gaming over four days. For more information, please visit www.dragoncon.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact For GrowTix:

Dan Christensen

dan@growtix.com

Media Contact For Dragon Con:

Dan Carroll, Director, Media Relations

404 692 1958

dancarroll@dragoncon.org

www.dragoncon.org

SOURCE GrowTix

Related Links

https://growtix.com

