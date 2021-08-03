Growve Acquires Marketplace Agency ZonLux Digital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growve today announced it has acquired and merged operations of ZonLux Digital, a full-service agency with a robust portfolio of digital services that enable clients to scale their business on e-commerce marketplaces. The agency will be rebranded as Growve Marketplace Agency (GMA) and fits strategically within Growve's rapid rise as an omnichannel aggregator specializing in acquiring, operating and growing world-class brands in the active lifestyle, beauty & personal care, dietary supplement, health & lifestyle foods, home & leisure, and pet care & nutrition verticals.

ZonLux Digital was founded by Growve co-owner Matt Newman in 2019 as a full-service marketplace agency that delivers a turnkey platform to launch, optimize and scale brands and products in a way that meets the customized needs of each client. It will continue to provide around-the-clock account service and offer propriety access to tools and software, network and knowledge developed over time.

"We are excited by this opportunity to open up shared services between our agency and Growve," said Audrey McCarty, VP of Marketplaces at Growve. "This acquisition will further strengthen our team and capabilities, and it will position us for even greater success."

"We've gotten to know Growve well and feel like they will only enhance our ability to service our current and future clients," said Bill Hughes, VP of Marketplaces at Growve and previously ZonLux Digital CEO. "Our agency was founded from the desire to help companies grow and scale on the marketplaces. We look forward to joining forces with Growve for an even bigger impact on client needs and the industry."

Growve CEO Dave Bunch commented: "ZonLux Digital has a tremendous track record of successfully helping businesses execute their e-commerce marketplace strategies. This acquisition will help us as we strive to continue to be the best marketplace operators, building on the hundreds of millions in revenue already done annually."

About Growve

We Bring Brands to Life . . . Let Us Invest In Yours.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Growve is a brand aggregator specializing in acquiring, operating and growing world-class brands in the active lifestyle, beauty & personal care, dietary supplement, health & lifestyle foods, home & leisure, and pet care & nutrition verticals. Growve's team of 500+ derives its value from aggregating brands and driving growth through in-house expertise in marketplace management, digital marketing, creative services, innovation, distribution, retail sales, manufacturing, supply chain management, regulatory and accounting. The Company's portfolio includes 25+ brands and hundreds of unique products. Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing list. Recently awarded two first-place Drug Store News Buyers' Choice Awards for its Fruily™ brand. Learn more at growve.com.

About ZonLux Digital

ZonLux Digital was founded in 2019 as a full-service marketplace agency that delivers a turnkey platform to launch, optimize and scale products in a way that meets the customized needs of each client. Not only does working with the ZonLux team mean around-the-clock account services, it also means propriety access to its tools and software, network and knowledge developed over time from launching highly successful brands. Client services include oversight, implementation and analysis of SEO optimization and sponsored ads; storefront cleanup; pricing and marketing guidance; recurring campaign reports; access to insider knowledge and industry selling network for acquisition, selling and exit; and more. Learn more at zonluxdigital.com.

For Media:

[email protected]

801-999-1174

For Business Partnerships:

[email protected]

Related Images

growve.png

Growve

We Bring Brands to Life . . . Let Us Invest In Yours

SOURCE Growve