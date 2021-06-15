Growve Names Alex Upperman Senior Advisor, Marketplaces

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growve, a leading brand aggregator and operator of popular natural wellness & body care brands, today announced the appointment of e-commerce brand builder Alex Upperman as Senior Advisor, Marketplaces. Upperman brings significant experience scaling companies from inception to eight figures in revenue and has founded multiple consumer product brands that have generated more than $100 million in online revenue.

"Alex has an impressive track record of growing brands within a rapidly evolving marketplace, and we are thrilled that he will be joining the Growve team to help elevate our overall brand positioning and strategy," Growve President Dave Bunch said. "Our mission is to grow successful brands organically and through smart acquisitions, bringing world-class products to consumers everywhere. His proven market expertise and passion for building brands is an enormous asset that makes him ideally suited to help shape the Company's future. It is another validation of our commitment to lead this fast-growing industry."

"More than half of our portfolio's EBITDA is organic brand growth while over 90 percent of our acquisitions show strong positive growth to date, distinguishing us from our competitors in a hot sector," Growve co-founder Matt Newman said. "The addition of Alex is a crucial next step for us as we accelerate our pace with recent announcements such as the Palm Beach Capital minority investment and a $175 million bank syndication closing. He will play an integral role in our continued growth."

"As I've watched Growve closely over the last few years, I've been blown away by the quality of execution as they have quickly become a major player in the Health & Wellness space," Upperman said. "With my background in building direct-to-consumer brands, I jumped at the opportunity to begin advising Growve on their marketplace strategy."

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Growve is a brand aggregator specializing in acquiring and operating world-class natural brands in the supplement, body care, food, household and pet categories. Growve's team of 400+ derives its value from aggregating brands and driving growth through in-house expertise in marketplace management, digital marketing, creative services, innovation, distribution, retail sales, manufacturing, supply chain management, regulatory and accounting. The Company's portfolio includes 20+ brands and hundreds of unique products. Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing list. Recently awarded two first-place Drug Store News Buyers' Choice Awards for its Fruily™ brand. Learn more at growve.com.

