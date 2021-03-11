GRP Ads Expands its reach in the online education vertical with the acquisition of Path56, a leading full service marketing agency in that space

GRP Expands its reach in the online education vertical with the acquisition of Path56 Tweet this

Kyle Hanzas CEO of Path56 stated, "We are excited to join forces with the GRP team that we've had a prosperous relationship with for many years. The added resources of the GRP organization will help us expand our offerings outside of our core email and telemarketing services and create a new suite of solutions for our clients and publishers in helping them attain their media spend goals."

GRP is working to integrate proprietary workflows and analytics to further enhance its publisher and client levels of service. GRP will now be able to offer greater value for its partners:

CRM Programs

Internal Email Marketing Capabilities

Creative Services

Expanded Vertical Reach & Channel Agnostic Approach

Telemarketing

Affiliate Network

Owned and Operated Education Properties

About GRP Ads :

GRP Ads is a digital media agency that specializes in maximizing customer lifecycle and retention management programs for the financial services and education verticals. GRP utilizes its technology and channel agnostic approach to design innovative marketing campaigns that produce maximum ROI for our partners.

About Path56 Media :

Path56 Media is an experienced performance based marketing company with a primary focus on servicing online education clients. Over the past seven years they have established themselves as a leader in creating large scale marketing programs for online colleges and universities. Path56's expertise in customer acquisition has allowed them to expand outside the education vertical and work with many recognized brands such as Globe Life Insurance and Renewal by Anderson.

