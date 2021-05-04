GRSi Announces $231M in Q1 Awards, Positioning the Company for Its 7th Straight Year of Record Performance and Realizing Its Prowess as a Large-Business Technology Player

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, a worldwide technology innovations company delivering excellence in professional and technical services to government and commercial clients, announced that it has achieved a new record in contract awards for the first quarter of 2021. GRSi has averaged 38% growth year over year for the past six years. The company closed 2020 with record-high revenue, despite the myriad challenges of the pandemic. GRSi also secured all of its major objectives for 2020: expanding the Cloud portfolio to include Cloud Access Point (CAP) management, Cloud Governance, and high-side Cloud engineering at Impact Level-5; increasing its digital sandbox capabilities; launching its mentor-protégé program for minority businesses, and more.

In the first quarter of 2021, GRSi has won $231 million in contract awards, realizing more than 30% growth within the first 90 days of the year. This record performance includes landmark awards, with an $82 million Defense Programs award, a $96 million Health IT award, and multiple new programs delivering technology innovation, engineering, and support.

As a true leading-edge global competitor in some of the most forward-leaning tech areas across highly dynamic markets, GRSi is prominent in the Health IT, Defense, and Intelligence sectors. The company's proven areas of expertise are, including but not limited to, Hybrid and Poly-Cloud Enablement, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Operations (XaaS), Cybersecurity, Big Data Storage and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Scientific Computing.

"As remarkable as $231 million in awards in one quarter is, what's more important is that almost 95% of that amount was full and open competition, indicating how strongly GRSi is launching into the large-business market space. One of the biggest challenges a company can face is bridging the gap of small business to large business competition. At GRSi, we have cleared that gap — competing, winning, and building momentum. Further, our balanced portfolio as a company is absolutely ideal. Our Civilian and Defense programs have developed equally in growth, capabilities, and competitiveness for a perfectly balanced business portfolio," said David Affeldt, President and CEO.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject-matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE GRSi