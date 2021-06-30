GRSi Awarded $178M Contract for Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Cyber and Security Engineering Support

BETHESDA, Md., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific has selected GRSi as an awardee to provide user-centered design, lean software design and product management, and extreme programming practices to deliver test-driven design for emergent and evolvable architectures for lifecycle and cybersecurity services. GRSi will leverage DevOps practices, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), automated accreditation, domain driven design, and resilient Cloud native, canary, and blue-green environments to support NIWC's Cyber Engineering and Integration Division.

GRSi's proven cybersecurity practice, which includes our demonstrated subject matter expertise in Risk Management Framework (RMF) and RMF tools such as eMASS, XACTA, MCCAST, and RSA Archer in the certification and accreditation process, was a significant factor in the award. GRSi's strengths in DevOps, DevSecOps, Continuous ATO (CATO), and Poly/Hybrid-Cloud enterprise operations (EOps), coupled with advanced SAFe portfolio management and CMMI applied best-practices, made GRSi a confident choice for these critical cyber services.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our services to NIWC and bring to bear our stellar lifecycle and cyber teams and methods in support of the Cyber Engineering and Integration Division. We look forward to working with NIWC and the other MAC awardees over the next seven years to engineer the future of cyber for the warfighter."- Kelly Baldwin, Vice President of Defense Programs and General Manager of NIWC Operations.

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

