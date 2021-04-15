GRSi Awarded Five Year $96M+ Contract for Infrastructure, Poly/Hybrid-Cloud, DevSecOps, Enterprise Operations, Digital Transformation and Scientific Support to NIH NHLBI

BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, providing state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, as well as the commercial industry, was recently awarded a five-year contract to expand architecture, engineering, and support of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's (NHLBI's) scientific mission, advanced infrastructure, multi-Cloud posture, DevSecOps and CI/CD pipelines, enterprise operations and service management, and configuration management. Under this new scope of work, GRSi will manage and provide advanced enterprise operations services, including expanded areas of cybersecurity, scientific support, on-demand/dynamic infrastructure (IaaS, SaaS), high-performance computing, big data storage and analytics, and services to other NIH Institutes and external research organizations that utilize these forward-leaning solutions.

The NHLBI provides global leadership for research in the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases and has been especially engaged in research and treatment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's truly an honor to be trusted to support the leading research and treatment efforts of NHLBI and have the opportunity to work with their inspiring scientific, technology, and management leaders. As with the other nine Institutes we support at NIH, with our hundreds of resources there, NHLBI's mission is critical to the country and the world. We look forward to the next five years of delivering innovations in support of their demanding mission, and making a direct positive impact for their Institute, and so many other research organizations that use their infrastructure and applications." - Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff.

GRSi's professional technical and engineering services deliver next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE GRSi