GRSi Named Government Contractor of the Year

BETHESDA, Md., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi earned the top spot as Government Contracting Company of the Year at the 2021 Industry Awards Celebration (IAC) held by Maryland Tech Council (MTC). This is GRSi's first year winning this prestigious MTC award, although the company has been previously honored four times as a top-five government contractor. GRSi's President and CEO David Affeldt is also no stranger to the IAC, having won CEO of the Year in 2019.

This honor comes following another record year of performance in 2020 and at the end of a stellar Q1 2021 for the GRSi team, in which the company won $231 million in contract awards — realizing over 30% growth within the first 90 days of the year. This record performance includes landmark awards, with an $82 million Defense Programs award, a $96 million Health IT award, and multiple new programs delivering innovation, engineering, and support.

"GRSi is thrilled to receive this recognition of the amazing efforts of all of our teams coast to coast. Having grown from a garage-based tech company to a leader in technical innovation and services for critical government missions, this award is a true pinnacle milestone, especially considering Maryland Tech Council's focus on science and technology and the field of incredible companies in Maryland. We congratulate all the finalists, awardees, and we thank the Tech Council for their continued support of STEM, our industries, and the great state of Maryland." - David Affeldt, President and CEO

The Maryland Tech Council is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life sciences industries. MTC is the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland.

GRSi's professional technical and engineering services deliver next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

