GRSi Names Mark Sullivan to Talent Acquisition Director

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the conclusion of an exceptional first quarter, winning $231 million in contract awards and establishing its eighth year of record performance, GRSi has formally announced the promotion of Mark Sullivan to Talent Acquisition Director. In this capacity, he will lead the company's talent acquisition team and implement a strategic plan to ensure the team's ability to keep up with GRSi's 35%+ year-over-year growth.

Mark came to GRSi as a Talent Acquisition Subject Matter Expert, where, in this role, he delivered exceptional strategic and tactical value, leading to his promotion to Director. Mark brings more than 15 years of talent acquisition experience, including Director of Talent Acquisition at Fortune 100 companies.

"It is an honor to be selected to lead the talent acquisition function for this best-in-class organization. I look forward to building on our current successes, introducing new ideas and elevating our already top-notch team to the next level in meeting the talent needs of GRSi's growth," said Mark Sullivan, Talent Acquisition Director.

Throughout his career, Mark has excelled at recruiting top talent and managing teams that do the same. As Talent Acquisition Director, he brings an in-depth knowledge of the entire recruitment cycle. Mark's ability to operate at scale in talent acquisition and management is key for GRSi's launch into the large-business market.

"One of GRSi's tenets is that our growth as a company lends opportunities for growth to our employees, and Mark is a perfect example of that. Since he arrived in late 2020, his expertise in the space and ability to execute have shown that he is well-poised to lead the Talent Acquisition team in this newly created position. We're thrilled that Mark has accepted this new role to take our Talent Acquisition team to the next level." - Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff.

GRSi's professional technical and engineering services deliver next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

