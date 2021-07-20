GRSi Wins Five-Year $22M+ Contract to Provide Enterprise Operations & Cybersecurity Support to the NIH National Institute of Mental Health

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, providing state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, was recently awarded a five-year contract to provide next-generation Enterprise Operations and Cybersecurity support to the administrative and scientific missions of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). NIMH is the lead federal agency for the latest research on mental disorders and their treatments, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), depression, suicide prevention, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and many others.

Under this new contract, GRSi will provide enterprise engineering and support for advanced scientific missions across the Institute, such as Poly-Cloud support and security, heterogeneous computing environment support, operations and infrastructure multi-tier support, and security operations support to include continuity of operations and disaster recovery (COOP/DR). GRSi subject matter experts will ensure full operations excellence for the Institute and its scientists and stakeholders while driving next-generation technologies to support the furthering and advancement of research and therapies.

"GRSi is both thrilled and honored to have gained the confidence of the world-renowned leadership at NIMH and their trust in our industry-leading talent to play a critical role in the furthering and evolution of mental health research and treatment. We truly understand and appreciate the key role that mental health plays across America and the world and are passionately dedicated to supporting their mission. We look forward to the next five years of providing world-class technical support to NIMH as they transform the understanding and treatment of mental illnesses through basic and clinical research, paving the way for prevention, recovery, and cure," said Diane Yarnell, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff.

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact [email protected].

Related Images

grsi.jpg

GRSi

SOURCE GRSi