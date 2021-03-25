GRSi Wins Five-Year C4I Engineering Support and Technical Services Task

BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) has selected GRSi as the awardee of the C4I Afloat and Ashore Engineering Support Task Order. Under this task, GRSi will provide engineering support and technical services to NIWC Atlantic's Surface Ship Integration (PMW 750/760), C4I Modernization & Readiness (FRD 100/200), and Command & Control & Afloat Applications (PMW 150) divisions. GRSi is excited to leverage their program management, engineering, logistics, and technical services knowledge to support C4I Afloat and Ashore installation and modernization projects.

"Our areas of expertise align us perfectly to support C4I engineering and modernization of Afloat and Ashore Platforms." - Kelly Baldwin, Vice President of Defense Programs and General Manager of NIWC Operations.

