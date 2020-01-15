GRSO 2019 Year End Update and 2020 Look Forward

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) would like to thank all of its loyal shareholders for supporting the Company throughout the past wonderful year.

In the year of 2019, GRSO acquired through a share exchange its Pure Roots Holdings, Inc., subsidiary, which holds the licensing rights to the AeroPod vertical indoor grow system as well as several other wholly-owned subsidiaries. From there the Company caught up on its financials and posted them with the OTC Markets thereby becoming a Pink Sheet Current Information company and keeping its shareholders updated as to the Company progress and financials. The Company entered into a purchase agreement to sell its AeroPods to a company in B.C. and has begun the process of designing and packaging of the products for that sale. The Company has also filed an Offering Statement on Regulation A that will allow the Company to expand more rapidly and further market its AeroPod and related products.

Chad Fischl, CEO, stated, "Thanks everyone who has believed in us to take modular automated farming to the next level with a monetizable commercial model. We feel very confident in 2020 with our partners and the 3 highly anticipated growth markets in which we operate in: plant based diets, indoor vertical ag-tech, and Cannabis. The foundation of our team is strong, the technology is sound, and we plan to make major moves and gains in 2020 as we roll out our facilities. Stay tuned!"

This was just our first year as a public company and we feel that we have accomplished a lot and made a lot of progress during it. We know that there is still a long way to go and a lot more work to get done, but we have begun to lay the road map that we can follow in order to get there.

Our 2020 aspirations are to continue to expand rapidly with Pure Roots Urban Farms into the USA and continue looking for Canadian and global expansion opportunities for high grade medical cannabis projects - cultivation and extraction. We plan on installing our first Pure Root Urban Farm during the second quarter of 2020 in B.C. We also anticipate big gains in the cannabis space as medical and recreational markets begin to open internationally and foresee long term stability with Pure Roots Urban Farms as food security becomes an increasingly global issue. We want to make a global impact on the food supply chain, and we are eager and excited to have people join in with us.

Read more about the Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Roots Holding, Ltd., on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.aerogrowmanufacturing.com , www.purerootsfarms.com , www.grsoinvest.com .

Chad Fischl

Chief Executive Officer and Director

PO Box 2869

Jackson, WY 83001

(360) 612-0180

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

