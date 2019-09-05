GRSO Enters Into Final Talks To Supply 80 Unit $20 Million Facility

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) announces it has begun final negotiations to enter into a Letter of Intent to provide an 80 unit $20 million facility for a customer near Smithers B.C. We expect to provide further details on our progress within the short term.

Chad Fischl, CEO, stated, "As part of our aggressive expansion plans worldwide, I'm proud to say that we're initiating a series of Joint Ventures and Strategic Partnerships within the coming weeks and months. Our current talks are rapidly progressing, and I expect to provide a detailed announcement in the very near future."

"On another note, the company has completed its 2017 financials and will be completing its 2018 through 2019 financials in about the next 30 days. This will allow the company to be current and remove the stop sign from its symbol."

Read more about the Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Roots Holding, Ltd., on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.aerogrowmanufacturing.com, www.purerootsfarms.com, www.grsoinvest.com.

Chad Fischl

Chief Executive Officer and Director

PO Box 2869

Jackson, WY 83001

(360) 612-0180

