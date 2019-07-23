GRSO Enters Into Final Talks With Licensed Canadian Cannabis Vendor

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) announces it has begun final negotiations with a provincially approved Cannabis Dispensary. We expect to provide further details on our progress within the short term.

Chad Fischl , CEO, Stated, "As part of our aggressive expansion plans worldwide, I'm proud to say that we're initiating a series of Joint Ventures and Strategic Partnerships within the coming weeks and months. Our current talks are rapidly progressing, and I expect to provide a detailed announcement in the very near future. The group we are dealing with has already opened their first dispensary in the Vancouver area and has plans to open two additional dispensary within the proximity of the city.

More dispensaries are planned in the coming months. I look forward to providing regular updates on the many exciting projects we are working on both here in North America and overseas.

On another note, after having received repeated questions on the possibility of a reverse split, I can say with great certainty that no such thing is on the table nor is it being considered. The company is currently considering different options on non-dilutive financing and working hard preparing filings to bring the company current as soon as possible."

Read more about the Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Roots Holding, Ltd., on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.aerogrowmanufacturing.com, www.purerootsfarms.com, www.grsoinvest.com.

Chad Fischl

Chief Executive Officer and Director

PO Box 2869

Jackson, WY 83001

Chad.F@AeroGrowManufacturing.ca

OTCPink: GRSO

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.

