GRSO Signs Contract for $10,500,000 - Receives First PO for $1,500,000

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) announces it has received its first Purchase Order for $1.5 Million as part of a contract worth up to $10.5 Million.

Chad Fischl, CEO, stated, "As a result of the hard work by our dedicated management team and sales staff, I'm proud to say we have landed our first purchase order of $1,500,000 from Pure Roots Urban Farms BC Inc. Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2020. A large private development company with $200 Million in assets, is a major shareholder of Pure Roots Urban Farms BC.

This is our first completed sale of our Grow Solutions' proprietary grow system. We're currently in talks with a number of national and international companies and I look forward to provide detailed announcements in the very near future, as well as keeping everyone updated on the progress with building and placement of our AeroPod units in B.C."

Read more about the Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Roots Holding, Ltd., on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.aerogrowmanufacturing.com, www.purerootsfarms.com, www.grsoinvest.com.

