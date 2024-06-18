GRTS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Gritstone bio, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) between March 9, 2023 and February 29, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 6, 2024.

For more information, and to join the Gritstone class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25945 mailto: or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating allegations that Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gritstone would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study, a study comparing Gritstone's COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an approved COVID-19 vaccine, in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Gritstone's ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Phase 2b CORAL Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone's ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (3) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; and (4) as a result, Gritstone's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Gritstone bio, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 6, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25945.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

