Grubbly Farms expands its product line, catering to the growing backyard chicken market

17 Nov, 2023, 15:33 ET
With a focus on premium pet nutrition and planet-friendly practices, Grubbly Farms continues to raise the bar for backyard chicken nutrition & wellness while embracing its signature ingredient—the black soldier fly grub.
ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubbly Farms has improved and expanded its backyard chicken product line to include two water supplements, an Omega-rich feed topper, and a re-engineered Grubblies World Harvest, which are oven-dried grub snacks for chickens.
The new products include:
