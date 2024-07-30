GRUBBRR Partners with Olo to Enhance Onsite Dining Experience

Streamlining Restaurant Operations with Integrated Self-Ordering and Payment Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRUBBRR, a leading provider of self-ordering technology, today announced its strategic partnership with Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions. This collaboration aims to elevate the onsite dining experience by combining GRUBBRR's extensive platform, which includes self-ordering kiosks and dynamic digital menu boards, with Olo's robust ordering and payment processing capabilities.

In today's fast-paced, digital-first world, guests and restaurant operators demand convenience and efficiency, both online and in-store. By integrating Olo's solutions with GRUBBRR's state-of-the-art kiosks, restaurants can now offer a seamless, omnichannel dining experience catering to diverse guest preferences. Since guests can conveniently order and pay directly at a kiosk, this partnership aims to combat ongoing labor costs and shortages while resolving challenges like reconciliation and refunds through Olo Pay's value-added features on top of traditional payment processing. Additionally, the partnership integration creates operational efficiencies by enabling operators to succinctly manage menus across multiple ordering channels such as online ordering, point of sale, kiosks and digital menu boards.

"We are excited to join forces with Olo to bring a new level of convenience and innovation to the restaurant industry," said Sam Zietz, CEO at GRUBBRR. "Our self-ordering kiosks, enhanced by Olo's advanced ordering and payment processing, will empower restaurants to streamline operations, reduce wait times, and ultimately provide an exceptional dining experience."

In addition to improving the guest experience, this collaboration increases average sales tickets as consumers spend an average of 12-22% more when placing orders on kiosks. With Olo Order and Pay seamlessly integrated into GRUBBRR's self-service kiosks for card-present transactions, the restaurant brand receives guest data the same way they do with their other digital orders and payments that run on Olo's platform. By consolidating in-store and online guest ordering and payment data into a single guest data profile, Olo and GRUBBRR provide valuable insight to drive traffic and profitability, while inspiring and informing high-level business decisions.

"We are thrilled to partner with GRUBBRR to enhance the dining experience for both guests and restaurant operators," said Nolan DeCoster, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at Olo. "By bringing together our guest-centric technologies, we enable restaurants to meet the evolving demands of today's digital-savvy consumers while providing more actionable data, on more guests back to restaurant brands—all in one place, no matter where the order is placed—to better serve guests in the future."

This partnership marks another exciting step in the industry's digital transformation, creating additional value for restaurants without burdening their resources. GRUBBRR and Olo are committed to helping restaurants thrive in an increasingly competitive market by providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and guest satisfaction.

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR's award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology's positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

Contact:

Jaclyn Leibrock

[email protected]

SOURCE GRUBBRR