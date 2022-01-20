Gruber Painting Announces a Sweetheart of a Deal on House Painting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gruber, Founder of the Bay Area painter company Gruber Painting, is pleased to announce the launch of a "sweetheart of a deal" on house painting and light remodeling projects that runs until Valentine's Day.

To learn more about the new house painting and remodeling specials at Gruber Painting, visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/a-sweetheart-house-painting-deal-from-your-friends-at-gruber-painting/ .

As Gruber notes, he and his team wanted to show their valued Bay Area customers how much they appreciate them. With Valentine's Day around the corner, now is the perfect time to offer special pricing on their fine selection of interior and exterior painting and light remodeling services.

From now until February 14, 2022, Gruber Painting will take 10 percent off the prices on all interior projects with an estimated project value of over $2,500. In addition, they will take $500 off invoices on all exterior projects with an estimated project value of over $5,000.

To take advantage of this sweet deal, customers can schedule a free, no-obligation site estimate by filling out a short form on the Gruber Painting website.

"Once our friendly, knowledgeable estimators have finished the walkthrough and we're sure everyone's on board with the services we'll be executing, we'll provide you with a written estimate including everything you want to be done," Gruber noted, adding that the Valentine's Day Special is his way of saying "Thank you" to the Bay Area as Gruber Painting enters its 12th year as San Jose's premier painting and light remodeling contractor.

"We couldn't have made it this long or achieved the success we have without you! Now, we'd like to give something back and help keep our hardworking painting and remodeling crews busy."

About Gruber Painting:

Gruber Painting was established in April of 2009. They offer Interior and Exterior Paint Services, Interior Redecorations, and Minor Restoration Service in the Silicon Valley. Serving San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties plus parts of Alameda County, Gruber Painting treats each client's home or office even better than they would their own, from Day One to Job Done. For more information, please visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/ .

Gruber Painting

61 Bonaventura Dr.

San Jose, CA 95134

650-417-5323

SOURCE Gruber Painting