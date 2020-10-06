Grubhub & Lyft Team Up To Bring New Rewards To Lyft Pink Members

"Connecting hungry diners to the restaurants they love and giving them the most rewarding experience is our mission at Grubhub. We're excited to extend these rewards to even more consumers through our partnership with Lyft," stated Alex Weinstein, SVP of Growth at Grubhub. "Whether they're ordering delivery on their way home or grabbing something to go, Lyft Pink members can now take advantage of incredible benefits at the restaurants they love with Grubhub+."

Starting today, all existing and new Lyft Pink memberships include complimentary access to Grubhub+ (Seamless+ also available), offering members one-of-a-kind rewards on the food & restaurants they love.

Unlimited free delivery from your favorite restaurants

from your favorite restaurants Exclusive member Perks featuring free food, dollars-off and more from popular restaurants

featuring free food, dollars-off and more from popular restaurants Donation matching through Grubhub's Donate the Change program with all proceeds currently going towards the Grubhub Community Relief Fund, supporting communities in need impacted by COVID-19

"Lyft Pink has always been oriented on delivering great value for our members. When we launched, that value was rooted in our transportation network," said Heather Freeland, Lyft VP of Marketing. "We heard from our riders that food delivery was a benefit they wanted, so we went to work to make it happen. At a time when Americans are relying on food delivery more than ever, we're thrilled to team up with Grubhub to bring even more value to Lyft Pink."

Grubhub+ adds to a rich set of benefits for Lyft Pink members ($19.99 a month), including:

New: Free Grubhub+. Unlimited free delivery and exclusive member Perks from nearly 200,000 restaurants across the US with Grubhub+ ( $12 minimum order).

Unlimited free delivery and exclusive member Perks from nearly 200,000 restaurants across the US with Grubhub+ ( minimum order). 15% off rides. Save when you commute, shop, or just need to get around.

Save when you commute, shop, or just need to get around. Relaxed cancellations. We'll cover 3 cancel fees per month if you rebook within 15 minutes.

We'll cover 3 cancel fees per month if you rebook within 15 minutes. Bikes and scooters. Enjoy 3 free 30-minute Classic bike or scooter rides or discounted ebike rides per month (in available markets).

Enjoy 3 free 30-minute Classic bike or scooter rides or discounted ebike rides per month (in available markets). Surprise offers. Get seasonal discounts and exclusive savings.

Get seasonal discounts and exclusive savings. Priority airport pickups. Get picked up faster at the airport when it's busy.

Get picked up faster at the airport when it's busy. Waived lost and found fees. We'll take care of the return fee every time.

Lyft Pink members interested in activating their complimentary Grubhub+ or Seamless+ membership, visit https://www.lyftgrubhub.com/ or https://www.lyftseamless.com/ . Those interested in joining Grubhub+ or learning more can visit https://www.grubhub.com/plus .

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as over 27 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 225,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

