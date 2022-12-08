Grubhub and Kiwibot Partner for Robot Delivery on College Campuses

This delivery will be available at the University of North Dakota next semester

CHICAGO and BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading food ordering and delivery marketplace, and Kiwibot , a leading last-mile robotic delivery company, announced today that they will provide robot delivery services on college campuses across the United States.

Robot delivery from Kiwibot and Grubhub will first be available at the University of North Dakota before rolling out to additional schools next semester. Kiwibot joins Grubhub's existing partners, including Cartken and Starship, on nearly a dozen campuses offering robot delivery.

"When it comes to the campus dining experience, we see robot delivery as a complementary offering to traditional delivery since the robots can navigate hard-to-reach areas on campuses," said Adam Herbert, senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub. "Our campus partners have been asking for us to help bring this delivery option to their school, and we are excited to partner with Kiwibot to expand this innovative and convenient type of delivery to more colleges across the country."

"It is an exciting endeavor for Kiwibot to expand our partner base," said Felipe Chávez, CEO of Kiwibot. "Our partnership with Grubhub means we'll be able to provide an integrated delivery service that allows students to experience Kiwibot delivery right from Grubhub's app. We are honored to bring innovative solutions to the University of North Dakota community with our disruptive robotic service that delivers meals, happiness and extraordinary moments."

"Bringing a delivery service to campus was an offering we've been wanting to provide at the university, and we are excited for this innovative delivery service to become available to students," said Orlynn Rosaasen, director of dining services at the University of North Dakota. "We know just how busy students are, and this type of delivery will provide them with one more option to access food on campus during their busy days."

Students will be able to select this delivery via the Grubhub app from on-campus dining locations, including the Memorial Union Food court and Wilkerson Dining Center. The Kiwibots rely on the most advanced technology with a high-driving autonomous system and can operate in snow and extreme weather conditions. For safety, they move at the same speed as a human walking pace and can hold up to 25 pounds.

This partnership grows Grubhub's delivery options on college campuses, providing additional opportunities for students to get their favorite meals while creating healthy relationships with technology developments that contribute to making day-to-day life on campus more efficient. Grubhub partners with more than 250 college campuses across the United States to give students the ability to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup.

For more information on how administrators can bring this delivery experience to their campus, please visit here .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Kiwibot

Kiwibot was founded in 2017 and launched its first pilot at the University of California-Berkeley campus. The company aims to revolutionize food delivery with high-driving autonomous robots and has made over 200,000 deliveries on US university campuses and cities. The service lets customers launch last-mile deliveries at a fraction of the time and cost without the hassle of hiring a courier. With recent partnerships, including GrubHub, Kiwibot is committed to a zero-carbon future and aims to create a world where technology, logistics, and delivery are for all.

