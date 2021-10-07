Grubhub And Restaurant Strong Fund to Give $4 Million to Restaurants

CHICAGO and BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grubhub , a leading global online food delivery marketplace, and The Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund , announced they will be giving $4 million in grants to support restaurants across the country that have been working hard to survive the pandemic. Ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, the grants are part of the Restaurant Strong Fund's All Day campaign and will help restaurant owners fund indoor and outdoor dining improvements, equipment and technology maintenance and upgrades, marketing and promotion efforts, staff hiring and training, Covid-19 compliance, and infrastructure improvements. This is the third restaurant support program Grubhub and The Greg Hill Foundation have partnered together for in the last year.

Restaurants in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, Baltimore and Portland are encouraged to apply for the grants, which will be funded by donations from Grubhub's Donate the Change program earlier this year. Through the program, Grubhub and Seamless diners who are opted-in can round up their order total and donate the difference, with the company matching eligible donations from Grubhub+ members. Beginning on October 16, donations from the program will again support the Restaurant Strong Fund through the remainder of 2021.

"We spend a lot of time listening to and talking with our restaurant partners to better understand their needs so that we can be even better partners to them," said Kevin Kearns, senior vice president of restaurants at Grubhub. "We've been hearing that they need support across multiple areas, including hiring and staffing efforts and getting the proper safety equipment for indoor and outdoor dining, and we're proud to continue working with the Restaurant Strong Fund to provide a much-needed lifeline to restaurants across the country."

"While the restaurant industry continues to face challenges from the pandemic, we are so fortunate that partners like Grubhub have continued their ongoing support of helping restaurants recover," said Greg Hill, founder of The Greg Hill Foundation. "We're excited to be doubling the amount of funding this time around so that together, we can help more local restaurants continue serving their communities."

Starting October 13 through October 20, the Restaurant Strong Fund will accept grant applications from the first 500 restaurants (with five or fewer locations) located in each of the seven cities. The application period will close on October 20 and grants will be fully distributed to restaurants in mid-November. Interested restaurants can learn more about the grants and how to apply at www.restaurantstrong.org/allday/ .

More information and details about the previous grant programs Grubhub and Restaurant Strong Fund have partnered on can be found here and here .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY,NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About The Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund

The Greg Hill Foundation responds to the immediate needs of families that have been touched by tragedy. Since its inception in 2010, the foundation has provided over $15,000,000 in grants to families and individuals in need. The Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund was established in March of 2020. The fund was created to help aid the Hospitality Industry as restaurants closed and employees were left out of work due to Covid-19. The Restaurant Strong Fund provides various grant opportunities available to Restaurant Employees and Restaurant Owners.

