Grubhub Announces First Major Sports Partnership With Concacaf For The 2021 Gold Cup

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, struck a partnership to become the official food delivery partner of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, the region's flagship men's national team competition. As professional soccer continues to see exponential growth, the deal with the region's premier men's national team international soccer tournament represents Grubhub's first foray into a major sports partnership.

Grubhub will kick off its sponsorship of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup with various content and event integrations spotlighting the Grubhub Guarantee. The company's latest feature promises on-time delivery and the lowest price relative to competitors or Grubhub will make it right with Perks. In addition to in-stadium signage, the partnership will include integrations into the tournament's pre- and post-game series, a takeover of the Gold Cup's "Unbeatable Delivery of the Day," and more, echoing the importance of consistency in performance—a common theme throughout the campaign.

"The world of soccer represents a uniquely diverse fanbase with global representation, a similarity that we share with our wide array of restaurants and what makes our partnership with Concacaf's Gold Cup such a great match," said Stephanie Kopa, senior director of marketing at Grubhub. "This summer and throughout the tournament, we're excited to show fans that performance isn't only valued and demonstrated on the field but through Grubhub and our new Grubhub Guarantee feature."

The Concacaf Gold Cup features the best national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, competing to be crowned regional champion. The tournament engages millions of fans across the region and provides a great platform for Grubhub to join the fervor and fandom.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Grubhub," said Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer, Heidi Pellerano. "The fact that they chose Concacaf's Gold Cup as their first venture into major sports is a testament to the popularity of soccer in our region, the reach of this great tournament and the passion of our fans."

Taking place every two years, the Concacaf Gold Cup draws large crowds and millions of television viewers. A celebration of soccer, sportsmanship and culture, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will air nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and broadcast by television partners to fans in countries around the world.

The 16th edition of the competition, which features 16 national teams, will be held in major metropolitan cities across the United States from July 10 to August 1, 2021.

Soccer United Marketing supported Concacaf in the delivery of this important commercial partnership for this summer's Gold Cup.

To learn more about Grubhub, visit grubhub.com . The Grubhub Guarantee is subject to additional terms and conditions. For more information and full terms, visit https://www.grubhub.com/guarantee. For the latest ticket information for all Gold Cup matches, visit goldcup.org .

About Concacaf:

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and one of the six continental confederations that comprise FIFA. Concacaf is composed of 41 Member Associations, including nations and territories from Canada in the north, south through Central America and across the Caribbean to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana on the South American continent. Concacaf provides manages a network of unified competitions and development activities to unite this diverse region in football, with the goals of actively promoting universal access to our sport, and raising the quality of football across the Confederation.

About Grubhub:

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY,NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Soccer United Marketing:

Soccer United Marketing (SUM) has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America overseeing commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the U.S. market) and CONCACAF properties.

Media Contacts:

For Concacaf:

Concacaf Communications Department

[email protected]

For Grubhub:

Grubhub Communications Team

[email protected]

For SUM

Angela Alfano

MLS/SUM Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Soccer United Marketing