Grubhub Brings Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology to Campus Partners

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Campus announced today that Amazon's Just Walk Out technology is now available at Loyola University Maryland, the first Grubhub-partnered campus to deploy the technology.

With Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, Grubhub campus partners are able to offer a frictionless experience that allows students, faculty and staff to shop at convenience stores on campus and skip the checkout. This means no lines, no need to scan products and no fuss. Students simply scan a QR code in the Grubhub app to enter the store, and the technology detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves. When guests have completed their shopping experience, they are able to leave the store without having to wait in line and the payment will automatically be deducted from their meal plan, declining account balance or other stored payment methods linked to their Grubhub account when they leave the store.

"Our installation with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology is another example of how we are strengthening our relationship with our campus partners with cost-saving technology and driving student adoption," said Eric Ferguson, chief operations officer at Grubhub. "The services and products we provide for our campus partners are designed to enhance and improve the dining experience, and we're excited to offer this innovative and frictionless technology to our campus partners."

"We are thrilled to bring Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub together at Loyola University Maryland," said Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out technology, AWS Applications. "With Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub, students, faculty, and staff will find a convenient way to purchase the items they need with a frictionless shopping experience so they can quickly get back to their studies."

"Loyola is proud to partner with Grubhub and Amazon to bring this technology to our students," said John Coppola, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer for Loyola University Maryland. "We strive to bring innovation to our campus, and this is a perfect example of our drive to lead in technological applications for our students, faculty, and staff."

Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence (AI) like computer vision and deep learning techniques, including generative AI, to accurately determine who took what in any retail environment. Amazon built synthetic datasets to mimic millions of realistic shopping scenarios—including variations in store format, lighting conditions, and even crowds of shoppers—to ensure accuracy in any environment.

Grubhub partners with 300 higher education institutions and is the only food ordering and delivery marketplace that works with campus dining programs. This gives students the ability to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup. Amazon Prime members in the U.S., including members of Amazon's discounted membership for college students—Prime Student—can receive a one-year Grubhub+ trial for free. Grubhub+ includes $0 delivery fees from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and discounts including exclusive member-only offers on their orders.

