Grubhub Brings Mobile Ordering and Pickup to Its First Military Property, Naval Station Norfolk

News provided by

Grubhub Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Norfolk joins Grubhub's roster of closed ecosystem campuses, including colleges, stadiums and hotels

CHICAGO and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, is bringing its Grubhub Onsite mobile ordering and pickup technology to Naval Station Norfolk through a business venture with The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). Now, the more than 100,000 military personnel, their families and people living and working on the base can skip the line at restaurants in the Norfolk Main Navy Exchange (NEX) food court and on base by ordering food and beverages through the Grubhub app for pickup, saving them valuable time.

Personnel on base will be able to order from restaurants including Panda Express, Firehouse Subs, Burger King and Raising Canes. They can place an order on Grubhub by affiliating with the base via geolocation in the Grubhub app or from QR codes around the base. Once affiliated with the base, available restaurants will populate for ordering. Additional dining venues on the base will continue to become available throughout the year.

"Taking time to enjoy a meal shouldn't be a stressful part of anyone's day, and we're proud to support the Navy community and their families with a convenient dining ordering experience," said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite at Grubhub. "Grubhub's Onsite platform technology was built to support an array of ordering environments, and we're honored to bring this ordering capability to the Naval Station Norfolk."

"The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) continues to seek business concepts that support our Sailors and military families with convenient and accessible food options," said Dennis Wilkerson, vice president of NEXCOM's enterprise food service. "Particularly at Naval Station Norfolk, expediting the availability of a warm meal for Sailors on duty strengthens Navy readiness and quality of life mission."

Through Grubhub Onsite, diners are able to order their favorite meals and convenience items via the Grubhub Marketplace outside of traditional residential environments, including at hotels, in stadiums and hospitals and on college campuses. Grubhub Onsite is built to handle high traffic and order volume environments and showcases available restaurants in a branded space within the Grubhub app. More information on Grubhub Onsite can be found here.

About Grubhub
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About NEXCOM
The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is one of 11 commands under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). NEXCOM oversees seven business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists, veterans, DoD civilians and families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given over $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.

Also from this source

Grubhub Expands Services to Restaurants With On-Demand Delivery

Grubhub Brings Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology to Campus Partners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.