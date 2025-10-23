Grubhub Expands Partnership with Avride to Bring Autonomous Delivery Robots to Its Marketplace

During the pilot, customers can place orders from Wonder's Jersey City location through the Grubhub platform as usual. If an eligible delivery address is within a set range of the restaurant, they will have the option to choose delivery via an Avride robot.

Wonder's unique multi-restaurant model makes it an ideal partner to launch this pilot. Diners can choose from more than 20 different restaurant concepts — including Alanza , Tejas Barbecue , Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson — with every dish made to order in a Wonder storefront and delivered fast and free. This combination of speed, variety, and quality makes for a seamless experience that pairs perfectly with the efficiency of robot delivery.

Following the pilot, Grubhub plans to implement any learnings and expand autonomous delivery to additional markets nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and delivering an even faster, more reliable experience for customers everywhere.

"This pilot represents the next step in our mission to provide diners with fast, reliable, and delightful delivery experiences," said PJ Poykayil, SVP of Customer Delivery Operations at Wonder and Grubhub. "By combining Grubhub's marketplace, Wonder's culinary innovation, and Avride's advanced robotics, we're delivering the future of convenience."

The pilot will feature Avride's most advanced delivery robots to date, guided by AI-powered autonomous driving technology, proven in challenging urban environments and diverse weather conditions to enable real-time navigation decisions with accuracy and reliability. Equipped with a precision-engineered four-wheel chassis capable of near-instant 180-degree turns and exceptional maneuverability, the robots ensure smooth, efficient deliveries even on the busy city sidewalks.

"We're proud to be Grubhub's trusted partner as they bring robot delivery beyond campuses for the very first time. For Avride, this marks an important step in expanding robotic delivery. Going beyond traditional restaurant or grocery delivery, it highlights how seamlessly our technology can integrate with innovative platforms like Wonder's, opening up new business verticals for autonomous delivery," said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO Avride.

Grubhub and Avride have already built a strong foundation through their campus partnerships over the last year. They have completed more than 100,000 robot deliveries across U.S. campuses, including The Ohio State University — home to the largest single-site robot food delivery program in the country, where a fleet of over 120 robots delivers meals to students every day.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder Group, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Avride

Avride is a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle startup headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional R&D hubs around the world. The company develops and operates both autonomous cars and delivery robots that share technologies and mutually benefit from each other's advancements — a unique approach in the industry. Since 2017, Avride has been building expertise in autonomous technologies to create solutions that address current needs and anticipate future demands. Its delivery robots have already completed hundreds of thousands of orders in the U.S. and overseas, proving the scalability and reliability of Avride's technology.

SOURCE Grubhub