Grubhub Expands Services to Restaurants With On-Demand Delivery

News provided by

Grubhub Inc.

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Self-delivery restaurants can now request Grubhub Delivery in real time

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, announced today that it is offering a new product feature, On-Demand Delivery. This service gives self-delivery restaurants on the Grubhub Marketplace the option to request a Grubhub delivery driver to facilitate the last-mile logistics on a per-order basis whenever needed.

This feature is currently in pilot in markets across the country, including Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, D.C., Seattle, Chicago and Denver. Previously, restaurants couldn't toggle between self-delivery and Grubhub delivery, but with the new automated feature, they can switch between both options on orders. Restaurants in the pilot program that use Grubhub delivery will be charged a flat delivery fee of $5 per order.

"Whether a restaurant could use extra support to keep up with demand during peak hours or cover for a driver who called in sick, we want to give restaurants even more help to run their business and deliver a great experience to customers," said Liz Bosone, vice president of restaurant success at Grubhub. "We've heard from our restaurant partners that they welcome the convenience of this feature and like having alternate fulfillment options that don't require hiring additional staff. We're proud to add this feature to our suite of tools and services."

On-Demand Delivery joins the suite of services that Grubhub offers its restaurant partners, including Supplemental Delivery, which allows self-delivery restaurants to expand their delivery boundary and reach more diners with the help of Grubhub drivers. For more information on Grubhub's delivery services, please visit here.

About Grubhub
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.

Also from this source

Grubhub Brings Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology to Campus Partners

Grubhub and Sonesta Partner to Bring Mobile Ordering to Sonesta ES Suites and Simply Suites Hotels

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.