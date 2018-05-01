Grubhub Reports Record First Quarter Results

"Our team executed well in the first quarter, making meaningful progress toward our most significant goals for 2018. We've already launched dozens of new delivery markets, completed our Yelp and Eat24 integrations a quarter earlier than expected, and attracted a record quarterly number of organic new diners," said Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney. "Our restaurant partnerships are broader and deeper than ever before, increasing our value to diners and driving sustained diner and order growth."

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues: $232.6 million , a 49% year-over-year increase from $156.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

, a 49% year-over-year increase from in the first quarter of 2017. Net Income: $30.8 million , or $0.34 per diluted share, a 74% year-over-year increase from $17.7 million , or $0.20 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

, or per diluted share, a 74% year-over-year increase from , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $64.1 million , a 51% year-over-year increase from $42.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

, a 51% year-over-year increase from in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP Net Income: $47.2 million , or $0.52 per diluted share, an 88% year-over-year increase from $25.1 million , or $0.29 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

First Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights

Active Diners were 15.1 million, a 72% year-over-year increase from 8.8 million Active Diners in the first quarter of 2017.

Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) were 436,900, a 35% year-over-year increase from 324,600 DAGs in the first quarter of 2017.

Gross Food Sales were $1.2 billion , a 39% year-over-year increase from $898 million in the first quarter of 2017.

"Organic DAG growth accelerated for the second quarter in a row, fueled by the most comprehensive restaurant marketplace and our efficient delivery," said Grubhub President and CFO Adam DeWitt. "Our scale continues to generate improving profitability, leading to strong EBITDA per order of $1.63 during the first quarter, even as we push hard on delivery market expansion and spreading diner awareness."

Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Guidance

Based on information available as of May 1, 2018, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2018:



Second Quarter 2018

Full Year 2018

(in millions) Expected Revenue range $228 - $236

$930 - $965 Expected Adjusted EBITDA range $59 - $65

$242 - $262

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food-ordering marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 80,000 restaurant partners in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Use of Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub, "the Company's" or our management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, including the expected benefits to, and financial performance of, Grubhub following the acquisition of Eat24 and its commercial agreements with Yelp and Yum! Brands. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements", which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investors.grubhub.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

See "Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.

GRUBHUB INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues $ 232,570

$ 156,134 Costs and expenses:









Operations and support

96,283



59,519 Sales and marketing

48,756



35,438 Technology (exclusive of amortization)

17,331



13,192 General and administrative

17,697



13,181 Depreciation and amortization

20,951



10,040 Total costs and expenses

201,018



131,370 Income from operations

31,552



24,764 Interest (income) expense - net

1,022



(221) Income before provision for income taxes

30,530



24,985 Income tax (benefit) expense

(236)



7,270 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,766

$ 17,715 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:









Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.20 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:









Basic

87,085



85,874 Diluted

90,091



87,120

KEY OPERATING METRICS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Active Diners (000s)

15,078



8,751 Daily Average Grubs

436,900



324,600 Gross Food Sales (millions) $ 1,245.0

$ 898.1

GRUBHUB INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)













March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 272,258

$ 234,090 Short-term investments

16,052



23,605 Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts

100,129



95,970 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,847



6,818 Total current assets

398,286



360,483 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:









Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization

79,399



71,384 OTHER ASSETS:









Other assets

6,697



6,487 Goodwill

589,862



589,862 Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization

504,011



515,553 Total other assets

1,100,570



1,111,902 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,578,255

$ 1,543,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Restaurant food liability $ 126,853

$ 119,922 Accounts payable

12,202



7,607 Accrued payroll

9,897



13,186 Taxes payable

1,514



3,109 Short-term debt

4,688



3,906 Other accruals

34,237



26,818 Total current liabilities

189,391



174,548 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Deferred taxes, non-current

71,316



74,292 Other accruals

17,207



7,468 Long-term debt

143,121



169,645 Total long-term liabilities

231,644



251,405 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Common stock, $0.0001 par value

9



9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(872)



(1,228) Additional paid-in capital

856,443



849,043 Retained earnings

301,640



269,992 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 1,157,220

$ 1,117,816 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,578,255

$ 1,543,769

GRUBHUB INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 30,766

$ 17,715 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:









Depreciation

5,050



2,412 Provision for doubtful accounts

325



95 Deferred taxes

(2,976)



(4,741) Amortization of intangible assets

15,901



7,628 Stock-based compensation

10,231



7,243 Deferred rent

1,633



58 Amortization of deferred loan costs

333



124 Other

(243)



(234) Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business acquisitions:









Accounts receivable

3,918



(1,721) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,516)



2,957 Restaurant food liability

6,885



11,297 Accounts payable

601



483 Accrued payroll

(3,295)



(1,534) Other accruals

5,887



9,808 Net cash provided by operating activities

71,500



51,590 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchases of investments

(10,537)



(57,783) Proceeds from maturity of investments

18,166



55,833 Capitalized website and development costs

(6,262)



(4,150) Purchases of property and equipment

(5,462)



(3,056) Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired

737



— Acquisition of other intangible assets

—



(5,000) Other cash flows from investing activities

16



91 Net cash used in investing activities

(3,342)



(14,065) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Repayments of borrowings under the credit facility

(25,781)



— Proceeds from exercise of stock options

6,948



1,584 Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based compensation awards

(11,485)



(3,688) Net cash used in financing activities

(30,318)



(2,104) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

37,840



35,421 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

356



97 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

238,239



242,214 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 276,435

$ 277,732 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS









Cash paid for income taxes $ 227

$ 746

GRUBHUB INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 30,766

$ 17,715 Income taxes

(236)



7,270 Interest (income) expense - net

1,022



(221) Depreciation and amortization

20,951



10,040 EBITDA

52,503



34,804 Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs

1,329



409 Stock-based compensation

10,231



7,243 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,063

$ 42,456



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 30,766

$ 17,715 Stock-based compensation

10,231



7,243 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

11,543



5,273 Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs

1,329



409 Income tax adjustments

(6,677)



(5,519) Non-GAAP net income $ 47,192

$ 25,121 Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders

90,091



87,120 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.52

$ 0.29



Guidance

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Low

High

Low

High

(in millions) Net income $ 19.5

$ 23.8

$ 79.8

$ 94.2 Income taxes

7.5



9.2



30.9



36.5 Interest expense ̶ net

1.0



1.0



4.0



4.0 Depreciation and amortization

19.0



19.0



80.0



80.0 EBITDA

47.0



53.0



194.7



214.7 Acquisition and restructuring costs

—



—



1.3



1.3 Stock-based compensation

12.0



12.0



46.0



46.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59.0

$ 65.0

$ 242.0

$ 262.0

