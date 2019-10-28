Grubhub Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Grubhub generates 30% revenue growth in the third quarter
Oct 28, 2019, 16:05 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and also posted a letter to shareholders on its investor relations website. The Company reported revenues of $322 million, which is a 30% year-over-year increase from $247 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross Food Sales grew 15% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion in the same period last year.
"Our teams had another strong quarter of execution, adding nearly one million active diners and 15,000 restaurants to our platform," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO. "As we detail in our shareholder letter, we are entering the next phase of growth in the U.S. online food ordering industry where it is increasingly important to create a differentiated experience for diners and long-term value for restaurants. We are excited to leverage the robust profitability of our core business and best-in-class restaurant-facing products to grow our two-sided marketplace in a sustainable manner."
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenues: $322.1 million, a 30% year-over-year increase from $247.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Net Income: $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a decrease from $22.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $53.8 million, a 10% year-over-year decrease from $60.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Non-GAAP Net Income: $24.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, a decrease from $42.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.
Third Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights1
- Active Diners: 21.2 million, a 29% year-over-year increase from 16.4 million Active Diners in the third quarter of 2018.
- Daily Average Grubs (DAGs): 457,300, a 10% year-over-year increase from 416,000 DAGs in the third quarter of 2018.
- Gross Food Sales: $1.4 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase from $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
|
_____________________
|
1 Key Business Metrics are defined on page 29 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019.
"Last year, in the fourth quarter, we made opportunistic investments to expand delivery market coverage, increase new diner advertising and accelerate our enterprise brand sales efforts. Through the third quarter of 2019, we believe all three of these initiatives had a positive impact on our business and long-term shareholder value," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub President and CFO. "Importantly, we demonstrated the ability to generate operating leverage consistently throughout 2019 with EBITDA per order increasing 31% from $0.98 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $1.28 in the third quarter of 2019. We are excited to embark on the initiatives detailed in the shareholder letter to further differentiate our marketplace for both restaurants and diners and position us for maintaining, and eventually improving, profitability."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Guidance
Based on information available as of October 28, 2019, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019.
|
Fourth Quarter 2019
|
(in millions)
|
Expected Revenue range
|
$315 - $335
|
Expected Adjusted EBITDA range
|
$15 - $25
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Grubhub will webcast a conference call tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results. The webcast can be accessed on the Grubhub Investor Relations website at https://investors.grubhub.com, along with the Company's letter to shareholders, earnings press release and financial tables. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.
About Grubhub
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 140,000 restaurant partners in over 2,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.
Use of Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub, "the Company's" or our management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, including the expected benefits to, and financial performance of, Grubhub including its acquisitions. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements", which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements including, but not limited to, achievement of the benefits of our planned additional investments, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.grubhub.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
$
|
322,053
|
$
|
247,225
|
$
|
970,881
|
$
|
719,536
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Operations and support
|
161,387
|
111,511
|
485,143
|
310,239
|
Sales and marketing
|
71,617
|
49,426
|
224,199
|
144,413
|
Technology (exclusive of amortization)
|
29,483
|
21,258
|
86,133
|
57,306
|
General and administrative
|
25,329
|
22,195
|
73,900
|
58,072
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
30,649
|
20,987
|
82,961
|
61,787
|
Total costs and expenses
|
318,465
|
225,377
|
952,336
|
631,817
|
Income from operations
|
3,588
|
21,848
|
18,545
|
87,719
|
Interest expense - net
|
6,025
|
337
|
14,304
|
1,367
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
(2,437)
|
21,511
|
4,241
|
86,352
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(3,447)
|
(1,234)
|
(4,911)
|
2,721
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
1,010
|
$
|
22,745
|
$
|
9,152
|
$
|
83,631
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.94
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.91
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
91,349
|
90,494
|
91,159
|
89,027
|
Diluted
|
92,847
|
93,678
|
92,850
|
92,091
|
KEY BUSINESS METRICS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Active Diners (000s)
|
21,197
|
16,379
|
21,197
|
16,379
|
Daily Average Grubs
|
457,300
|
416,000
|
488,800
|
425,300
|
Gross Food Sales (millions)
|
$
|
1,400
|
$
|
1,215
|
$
|
4,362
|
$
|
3,680
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
394,000
|
$
|
211,245
|
Short-term investments
|
32,214
|
14,084
|
Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts
|
123,309
|
110,855
|
Income tax receivable
|
2,227
|
9,949
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
18,632
|
17,642
|
Total current assets
|
570,382
|
363,775
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
|
Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization
|
160,368
|
119,495
|
OTHER ASSETS:
|
Other assets
|
25,452
|
14,186
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
100,736
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,968
|
1,019,239
|
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
|
513,848
|
549,013
|
Total other assets
|
1,648,004
|
1,582,438
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
2,378,754
|
$
|
2,065,708
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Restaurant food liability
|
$
|
130,544
|
$
|
127,344
|
Accounts payable
|
23,392
|
26,656
|
Accrued payroll
|
22,537
|
18,173
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
—
|
6,250
|
Current operating lease liability
|
8,056
|
—
|
Other accruals
|
59,686
|
44,745
|
Total current liabilities
|
244,215
|
223,168
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Deferred taxes, non-current
|
28,681
|
46,383
|
Noncurrent operating lease liability
|
111,554
|
—
|
Long-term debt
|
492,776
|
335,548
|
Other accruals
|
817
|
18,270
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
633,828
|
400,201
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|
9
|
9
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,346)
|
(1,891)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,144,541
|
1,094,866
|
Retained earnings
|
358,507
|
349,355
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,500,711
|
$
|
1,442,339
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
2,378,754
|
$
|
2,065,708
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,152
|
$
|
83,631
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
21,665
|
16,189
|
Amortization of intangible assets and developed software
|
61,296
|
45,598
|
Stock-based compensation
|
54,806
|
36,445
|
Deferred taxes
|
(6,208)
|
2,048
|
Other
|
5,210
|
4,572
|
Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(13,335)
|
(17,969)
|
Income taxes receivable
|
7,722
|
(5,533)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(11,955)
|
(15,455)
|
Restaurant food liability
|
3,247
|
1,608
|
Accounts payable
|
(50)
|
5,265
|
Accrued payroll
|
4,366
|
5,311
|
Other accruals
|
20,088
|
3,752
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
156,004
|
165,462
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchases of investments
|
(49,506)
|
(47,642)
|
Proceeds from maturity of investments
|
31,736
|
54,916
|
Capitalized website and development costs
|
(35,068)
|
(21,471)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(42,702)
|
(31,984)
|
Acquisition of other intangible assets
|
(8,889)
|
—
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
127
|
(366,856)
|
Other cash flows from investing activities
|
(250)
|
38
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(104,552)
|
(412,999)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt
|
500,000
|
175,000
|
Repayments of borrowings under the credit facility
|
(342,313)
|
(52,344)
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
—
|
200,000
|
Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based compensation awards
|
(20,503)
|
(28,238)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
4,040
|
13,010
|
Payments for debt issuance costs
|
(9,136)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
132,088
|
307,428
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
183,540
|
59,891
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(293)
|
(406)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
215,802
|
238,239
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
|
$
|
399,049
|
$
|
297,724
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
567
|
$
|
7,508
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
|
(in thousands, except per share and per order data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,010
|
$
|
22,745
|
$
|
9,152
|
$
|
83,631
|
Income taxes
|
(3,447)
|
(1,234)
|
(4,911)
|
2,721
|
Interest expense - net
|
6,025
|
337
|
14,304
|
1,367
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
30,649
|
20,987
|
82,961
|
61,787
|
EBITDA
|
34,237
|
42,835
|
101,506
|
149,506
|
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
|
1,312
|
3,024
|
3,139
|
5,665
|
Stock-based compensation
|
18,279
|
14,275
|
54,806
|
36,445
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
53,828
|
$
|
60,134
|
$
|
159,451
|
$
|
191,616
|
Net income per order
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.72
|
Adjusted EBITDA per order
|
$
|
1.28
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
1.19
|
$
|
1.65
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,010
|
$
|
22,745
|
$
|
9,152
|
$
|
83,631
|
Stock-based compensation
|
18,279
|
14,275
|
54,806
|
36,445
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
13,575
|
10,037
|
37,345
|
31,107
|
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
|
1,312
|
3,024
|
3,139
|
5,665
|
Income tax adjustments
|
(9,510)
|
(7,854)
|
(26,967)
|
(21,160)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
24,666
|
$
|
42,227
|
$
|
77,475
|
$
|
135,688
|
Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders
|
92,847
|
93,678
|
92,850
|
92,091
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
1.47
|
Guidance
|
Three Months Ended
|
Low
|
High
|
(in millions)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(44.8)
|
$
|
(33.9)
|
Income taxes
|
3.8
|
2.9
|
Interest expense - net
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
31.0
|
31.0
|
EBITDA
|
(4.0)
|
6.0
|
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
|
—
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
19.0
|
19.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
15.0
|
$
|
25.0
SOURCE Grubhub Inc.
