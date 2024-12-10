Grubhub's 2024 Delivered Trend Report Reveals Americans Were 'Doing the Most' This Year

From extra-extra protein to extra shots of espresso, customers were doing the most with delivery orders that were, well… a bit extra in all the best ways!

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grubhub released its annual 2024 Delivered Report, offering a deep dive into consumer ordering trends and behaviors. The report analyzes orders placed throughout the year—from restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and more—delivered to customers at home, work, college campuses, hotel rooms, and beyond. Grubhub's trends reveal that even when it felt a bit "extra,ˮ no one hesitated to "add to bag.ˮ Americans fully embraced the art of going all in, making 2024 the year of 'Doing the Most.ʼ

Grubhubʼs 2024 Delivered Trend Report Reveals Americans Were ‘Doing the Mostʼ This Year

People rejected the minimalist trend as we witnessed a rise in the end of quiet luxury, neon green aesthetics, loud pop tracks, and a common pride in doing everything to the fullest. After all, doing it halfway didnʼt get the gold. What some considered excess, others saw as essential. People were determined to get the most out of their purchases, their travel experiences, and certainly their delivery choices.

Ready to dive into the report? Donʼt just grab a coffee for this read– make it an espresso. Oh wait, you probably already have!

PROTEIN POPPED OFF, ONE CHICKEN BREAST AT A TIME

This year, Americans weren't just eating protein – they were going ALL in. Whether it was meal prepping like pros, or loading up on protein-heavy delivery favorites, they made sure every bite packed a punch. Pro tip: up the protein!

Chicken ruled this year being included in nearly 40% of all Grubhub restaurant orders and crowding grocery carts like a superstar. Chicken was also part of Grubhub grocery store orders almost three times as often as beef. If there was a protein popularity contest, chicken would take home the crown!

and crowding grocery carts like a superstar. Chicken was also part of Grubhub grocery store orders almost three times as often as beef. If there was a protein popularity contest, chicken would take home the crown! Extra protein was extra desirable with 15% of Grubhub Chipotle orders including double protein.

Cottage cheese had a social media-fueled renaissance. Customers embraced the protein-packed dairy, transforming trending dishes like cottage cheese toast and flatbreads. But this trend wasn't just seen on social media. This year, Grubhub delivered over one ton of cottage cheese orders to customers. That's more than two thousand pounds of cottage cheese!

Customers embraced the protein-packed dairy, transforming trending dishes like cottage cheese toast and flatbreads. But this trend wasn't just seen on social media. This year, That's more than two thousand pounds of cottage cheese! These 5 cities were leading the charge, using curds and whey in the most creative ways:

New York City Los Angeles Chicago San Francisco Boston

PEOPLE COULDNʼT STOP THINKINʼ ABOUT ME ESPRESSO

Americans were buzzing with their love for espresso – whether sipping it in their drinks or blasting it on repeat in their music playlists. So much so that even Grubhub espresso orders spiked the week of June 22nd, right as the hit song topped the charts. Coincidence? We think not! To top it off (literally), customers added more espresso shots to their orders than last year! But it wasnʼt just basic espresso that people needed in their lives. They were thirsty for variety and Grubhub delivered, offering nearly 15,000 unique variations of lattes alone this year.

Top 5 cities ordering the most espresso:

Miami Los Angeles Denver Boston New York City

PICKLES HAD EXTRA ENTRÉE ENERGY

The briny cucumber continued to rise in popularity with a 14% increase in overall orders. This came as no surprise as people made the most of their pickle passions – whether as a bread substitute for cold-cut sandwiches or using its distinctive juices to sour their sodas. Whatever floats your boat!

CONVENIENCE DELIVERY DID THE MOST AS A ONE-STOP CRAVINGS SHOP

Customers turned to their neighborhood convenience spots for 24/7 sustenance, making the most of their diverse offerings on Grubhub. Made-to-order hotdogs, bananas and sodas topped the list as the most popular items ordered from convenience stores this year.

Dr Pepper took the lead as the most-ordered soda from convenience stores. While people still found joy in their Diet Coke breaks, 2024 saw the soda claim victory in the battle of the bubbles! Whether poured from the fountain or straight from the can into the tumbler, customers embraced its unexpected viral twist—added pickles! Who could resist that bold flavor combination?

EMPLOYEES MAXIMIZED THEIR IN-OFFICE PERKS

Thanks to return-to-office policies and trends like coffee badging, corporate ordering made a big comeback. This year, Grubhub saw a 53% increase in corporate coffee orders. If employees were heading back to the office, they were definitely getting their corporate dollarsʼ worth!

But coffee isnʼt the only workplace routine that made a statement this year. "Chipotle Boysˮ shook up the lunch scene, turning the burrito bowl into the ultimate workday staple - one forkful at a time, multiple times a week. As a result, burrito bowls spiked as THE office lunch choice with corporate Chipotle lunch orders increasing by 27% on Grubhub.

MEXICAN CUISINE WAS SO MUCH MORE THAN TACO NIGHT

It wasnʼt just taco night – Mexican cuisine stole the show as the most popular international cuisine for Grubhub customers across the country, and many took their taco game to the next level, ordering nearly 1.3 million birria orders this year alone.

COLLEGE STUDENTS MAJORED IN CAFFEINE

This year, energy drinks trended as a caffeine sidekick and coffee alternative. College students powered through midterm season with February seeing the highest energy drink orders across college campuses, up nearly a third compared to other months.

And while college years are punctuated by exams, getting the most out of the college experience requires energy for epic, early-morning weekend tailgates and late-night socializing. The East Coast did the most when it came to caffeine orders on Grubhub, and these were the top five colleges that ordered the most coffee:

Pace University – NYC West Chester University of Pennsylvania Syracuse University University of Rochester Rowan University

WHEN IT WAS TIME TO WIND DOWN, DECAF DID THE MOST FOR A BETTER NIGHTʼS SLEEP

Some colleges turned to decaf so they could get the most out of their sleep! These five schools were the most decaffeinated:

Fordham University California State University Fullerton University of Massachusetts Lowell University of Illinois Chicago WashU

In 2024, America embraced the power of peaceful slumber with a surge in decaf orders, marking a 5% boost in caffeine-free choices nationwide. But the real trendsetter? A whopping 21% of those decaf orders were placed after lunch, making the 2 p.m. coffee break a mindful ritual rather than a caffeine-fueled habit. Itʼs clear: Americans are now sipping their way to better sleep, and that afternoon decaf moment has never been more intentional or more relaxing!

SWEET, SPICY, & EVERYTHING NICE: SWICY DELIVERED THE MOST FOR DINERSʼ TASTE BUDS Swicy took the nation by storm, mixing the best of both worlds—sweet and spicy—into everything from summer drinks to snacks and spirits. Why settle for one when you can have the best of both? This irresistible combo wasnʼt just a trend—it was a full-blown movement. In fact, hot honey purchases surged by 30% in Grubhub grocery stores orders, proving that Americans were all in on swicy, pairing it with everything from fried chicken to French fries. Talk about a flavor duo that hits all the right notes!

TRAVELERS MADE THE MOST OUT OF STAYING IN THEIR HOTEL ROOMS

Ever been too tired to leave your hotel room but still wanted to taste the best local flavors? You're not alone! This year, travelers were very demure and ditched nights on the town for hotel room meals, with 60% of all hotel delivery orders occurring during dinner time. Thanks to Grubhubʼs partnerships with top hotels across the country, cravings and forgotten toiletries didnʼt stand a chance of ruining vacation goals.

But thatʼs not all! Wine pairings at dinner, champagne for breakfast in bed, or a six-pack of seltzers to go- adult beverages helped make hotel room stays extra special. These cities placed the most alcohol orders to their hotel:

Virginia Beach Chicago New York City Washington, D.C.

HOSTESSES MADE THE MOST EST OUT OF FAMILY MEALS

2024 was a big year for at-home entertaining, and Grubhub users were all about socializing with guests over prepping in the kitchen. When it came to feeding the crowd, they called in reinforcements, ordering over 1.6 million family meals from their favorite popular restaurants. Socializing > meal prepping, and Grubhub made it happen!

Ready to hop on these trends before 2025 rings in new cultural food moments?

