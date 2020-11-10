Gruen Agency is Now Gemini Advanced Marketing Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gruen Agency announces its new name and brand: Gemini Advanced Marketing Solutions, reborn under the leadership of new CEO and Owner, Stephanie Tollefson.

Gruen With the Wind, Gemini Rising

"The official launch of our new business name and brand signals an exciting new stage in the life of our agency. Our name "Gemini" was inspired by my twin sons who inspire me to think big and act bigger. Everything I do is for them. I dedicate this agency to them as a reminder of what motivates me to be better and do better every day." states Tollefson.

A Familiar Hand on a Fresh Wheel

Stephanie Tollefson purchased the company late last year after a successful 12-year run as agency President. Tollefson's extensive knowledge of marketing and her limitless passion for client service make her the clear choice to lead our team of eager digital marketers into the future. Her mission is simple: provide a work environment that attracts and retains the best talent in the Twin Cities and give them the freedom and resources to redefine how exceptional marketing is measured. Giving her teams this level of ownership has elevated every aspect of the business and has secured its spot as one of the most coveted agencies in the Twin Cities.

A Vision That is Twice as Strong

GEMINI ADVANCED MARKETING SOLUTIONS is a performance-based agency specializing in the unexpected. We rewrite the playbook for cutting-edge marketing solutions for today's most complex business issues.

"We think beyond the digital space. We ideate and innovate to position our clients as leaders in their competitive space. We actively collaborate with every valued customer as a partner in their strategic success. The results are remarkable. Our marketing solutions to our client's challenges fuel their progress in powerful, sustainable ways." said Tollefson.

Areas of expertise: PPC (Pay Per Click), SEO (Search Engine Optimization), CTV, Display, Content, Social Media, Email Marketing, Video Production, Web Development & Design and Consulting Services

Do We Launch During a Pandemic?

Initially there was hesitation about rebranding during a pandemic. "It was difficult to be excited while so many businesses were struggling," says Tollefson "But we found we were able to help our customers. By swiftly adjusting strategies to the new marketplace, we saw our customers not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in it. I've never been prouder to be a business owner."

