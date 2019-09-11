Gruenbaum's Smoke Soldiers: Powerful New Anthem for Firefighters

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "How can we ever properly thank these brave men and women who protect our homes and save our lives?" asks Smoke Soldiers composer, David Benjamin Gruenbaum.

Gruenbaum's city, Santa Rosa, underwent a horrific fire in October 2017. "Our family home was in imminent danger of burning up. I will be forever grateful to all of those who saved our house," says Gruenbaum.

David Benjamin Gruenbaum David Benjamin Gruenbaum featuring Ben Dixon- Smoke Soldiers

Gruenbaum, whose 80's underground hit, Dancing on the Wire, is currently experiencing a resurgence on YouTube and Discogs, had already written I Love Santa Rosa, an ode to the beauty of Wine Country's largest city. But, Gruenbaum wanted to do more- something that would thank and pay tribute to the world's brave firefighters and first responders.

Everyone's running out, but you're walking in. Now, it's just the fire and your heartbeat. "This is my favorite lyric in the song," says Gruenbaum. "I tried to capture the range of emotions that firefighters face when they are fighting fires. Luckily, some of California's most talented people feel my sense of obligation to the firefighters. We all came together to bring Smoke Soldiers to life."

Ed Goldfarb, the Pokemon composer and producer, produced and arranged Smoke Soldiers. Ben Dixon, the lead singer of Pokemon themes is the main vocalist. Definition Films, Northern California's leading video/film company created the Smoke Soldiers video, which features the mesmerizing photography of Tenaya Fleckenstein.

Gruenbaum is releasing Smoke Soldiers as a CD and as a streaming single. Smoke Soldiers CDs, t-shirts, and sweatshirts are available for purchase at www.arccopy.com. All profits will go to fire-related charities. In addition, Gruenbaum is making Smoke Soldiers available to fire academies or anyone else who wants to promote firefighting as a career.

Gruenbaum makes the strong point that Smoke Soldiers are more than just firefighters. "Police officers, EMTS, and call responders are crucial to overcoming fires." Additionally, Gruenbaum deliberately features women both in the song and the video. "We desperately need more female firefighters. Fires will continue to become more prevalent and we need as many Smoke Soldiers as possible."

"I'm certain that the song will at least catch on in California, maybe our whole country, and it could conceivably go world-wide!" says David. "Unfortunately, fire is everywhere. Fortunately, we have wonderfully brave men and women who protect us!"

For more information, contact Heather Chagnon at 221609@email4pr.com / (707) 235-3289

SOURCE David Gruenbaum