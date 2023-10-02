Gruet helps reduce gloom in New Mexico as Official Sponsor of the Zozobra Centennial

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gruet Winery, a leading domestic sparkling wine brand based in New Mexico, is proud to announce its role as the official sparkling wine sponsor of the 100th burning of the Zozobra. The celebration of the Zozobra centennial will take place for the entire year leading up to the 100-year burn in September of 2024.

The Zozobra Centennial Gruet bottle is exclusively available at Gruet New Mexico Tasting Room locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and online throughout the Centennial year.
The Burning of Zozobra is a historic cultural tradition presented by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe on the Friday of Labor Day weekend as an exciting and fiery finale to the final days of summer. Created in 1924 by artist Will Shuster and celebrating its centennial in 2024, the Burning of Zozobra, also known as Old Man Gloom, is designed to dispel the hardships and travails of the past year. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe has produced this iconic New Mexico event for over sixty years, and net proceeds from the annual event are donated to support youth across the state.  

"Zozobra and Gruet are a perfect match, both rooted in New Mexico and both celebrating cherished cultural traditions," says Zozobra Event Chair Ray Sandoval. "Visionaries like Will Shuster, Zozobra's creator, and Gilbert Gruet, the founder of Gruet Winery, epitomize the adventurous spirit that has animated New Mexico for centuries, and their mutual heritage lives on to inspire other creative souls."

The Zozobra Centennial Gruet bottle made its debut at this year' Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta. It will be available exclusively at Gruet New Mexico Tasting Room locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and online throughout the Centennial year.

About Gruet 
Founded in 1984, Gruet Winery specializes in Méthode Champenoise sparkling wines. With roots originating from Gilbert Gruet's Champagne house in Bethon, France, the New Mexico-based winery produces Pinot Noir and Chardonnay-based sparkling wines and a small collection of still wines. More than 35 vintages later, Gruet Winery has achieved unprecedented acclaim and remains a favorite of the nation's top sommeliers.

About Zozobra 
Zozobra, also known as Old Man Gloom, is the centerpiece of an iconic event that takes place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. This festive annual celebration culminates in the burning of a 50-ft tall marionette, an effigy that represents all the worries, troubles, and negativity of the past year. The Burning of Zozobra is organized and hosted by the nonprofit Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, the city's oldest service organization, established in April of 1921. 

