Grundéns Sustainability Journey Continues with Introduction of Fully Compostable Packaging

"With plastics in the ocean playing a major role in the health of many fisheries around the world, we're taking the lead in bringing an alternative to poly bags to the market," says Grundéns CEO David Mellon. "Sustainability is a journey, and we are constantly striving to improve the environmental performance of our own products, packaging, and operations. This new compostable packaging will allow customers to drop it into their own home or municipal compost stream, confident they aren't adding plastic waste into the environment."

Grundéns is now using 100% biodegradable packaging made from a Polylactide (PLA) whose raw material is glucose from corn starch. It will fully decompose in under 1 year and can be placed in a household or municipal composting system by cutting it up into strips. All new products shipped in 2021 will be in compostable packaging, while existing inventory will be transitioned to the new packaging in the coming months.

The packaging was produced in 6 different sizes, ensuring the minimum amount of packaging is used depending on the size of the product being shipped. Is also cuts down on the amount of needless air that is often shipped around the world due to excess packaging.

The packaging project is intended to be open source, with information about the supplier printed on the packaging itself. Grundéns encourages other brands to follow suit and increase the rate at which plastic bags are eliminated from the supply chain. A dedicated sustainability landing page on Grundéns website provides additional information about how Grundéns is living up to its purpose of being a better environmental steward. Learn more about the packaging and the brand's sustainability journey here: https://Grundéns.com/sustainability/.

Starting Spring 2021, Grundéns has also begun using ECONYL, a fabric made from recycled fishing nets that would otherwise end up in landfill or as "ghost nets" in our oceans. For Spring 21, this new material is available in two products, the Sidereal Boardshorts for men, and the Circe Capri for women, part of Grundéns NetSourced collection that will expand in coming seasons.

ABOUT GRUNDÉNS:

It began nearly 100 years ago on the west coast of Sweden, in the small fishing village of Grundsund when Carl A. Grundén began producing waterproof oil skins to protect North Sea fishermen from the hostile weather that often accompanied their jobs. Today, some things have changed but Grundéns commitment to supplying and supporting commercial fishermen, sport fishing enthusiasts and bass anglers remains. The brand offers the most versatile lineup of fishing outerwear, sun protection, footwear, and accessories available. Guided by "We Are Fishing," the brand operates globally from Poulsbo, Washington and Boras, Sweden. Learn more at Grundéns.com.

