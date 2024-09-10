Grundfos and Houston Astros Team Up for Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundfos is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Houston Astros that will span from 2024 to 2027. This alliance marks a significant milestone in Grundfos' commitment to the US market by aligning itself with an organization that shares similar ambitions to be the best and lead with innovation and sustainability.

Grundfos Teams Up with the Houston Astros in Strategic Partnership Grundfos Teams Up with the Houston Astros in Strategic Partnership.

By partnering with the Houston Astros, Grundfos gains access to a premier platform for increasing brand exposure across the United States, where it has been active for more than 50 years. This collaboration will allow Grundfos to engage with a diverse audience both locally and nationally, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with fans and enhance customer experiences.

The Astros, renowned for their strong community presence, provide an ideal partner for Grundfos, as their passion for innovation and sustainability align seamlessly with the company's values. This partnership underscores Grundfos' dedication to leadership in the industry and its commitment to making a positive impact through community engagement.

Ulrik Gernow, Chief Operating Officer of Grundfos, commented, "This partnership brings together two organizations that strive for winning and exemplify excellence in their respective fields. It presents a tremendous opportunity to boost our brand visibility and drive commercial growth through community-focused initiatives. Our partnership will strengthen our position in Texas and beyond."

The Astros are excited to add Grundfos as partners - their shared values of teamwork, excellence and striving to achieve positive results will allow both parties to leverage the Astros brand for both employee and community-based initiatives. In addition, Grundfos water pump solutions are fully utilized in Minute Maid Park.

Marcel Braithwaite, Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Houston Astros said: "We are looking forward to our expanded partnership with Grundfos. The Astros have been a proud customer for the past 18 years, experiencing firsthand the quality of product and service of the Grundfos brand. The innovations Grundfos brings to the market and their commitment to sustainability are market leading. Expanding our relationship to bring fans and employees greater exposure to the brand while giving back to the community will benefit us all."

The agreement includes prominent brand placement on national TV broadcasts and in-stadium signage, exclusive access to game tickets for customer engagement, and behind-the-scenes tours showcasing Grundfos products. Additionally, the partnership features collaborative efforts in employee engagement and support for the Grundfos Walk for Water event in Houston.

Since Grundfos was founded in 1945, the company has remained committed to its purpose to pioneer solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Gentry

Head of US Communications, Grundfos

832-595-4882

[email protected]

Rachel Caton

Business Communications Manager, Houston Astros

713-259-8489

[email protected]

About Grundfos:

Founded in 1945, Grundfos remains driven to make water more accessible and reliable, to reduce energy waste and increase efficiency. Grundfos is driven to pioneer solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. This purpose is central to everything Grundfos does, and it's supported by the company's six core values: sustainable, open and trustworthy, focused on people, independent, partnership and relentlessly ambitious.

About Houston Astros:

The Houston Astros are an American professional baseball team based in Houston, Texas. The Astros compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member club of the American League (AL) West Division. Established as the Houston Colt .45s, the Astros entered the National League as an expansion team in 1962. The current name, Astros, reflecting Houston's role as the host of the Johnson Space Center and space exploration, was adopted three years later, when they moved into the Astrodome. The Astros moved to Minute Maid Park in 2000. The Astros have had great success on the diamond, having won two World Series pennants (2017 and 2022) and have advanced to a record-setting seven-straight American League Championship Series, winning four of the last seven American League pennants.

A tenant of the organization is to give back to the greater Houston community, and that is done through the Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. The foundation seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation's military, childhood cancer awareness, domestic violence awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. The cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/foundation.

SOURCE Grundfos USA