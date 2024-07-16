GRUNDFOS REVEALS PLAN TO SEND ONE LUCKY PLUMBER ON THE TRIP OF A LIFETIME TO THE 59TH BIG GAME AT CAESARS SUPERDOME

Grundfos invites professional installers to commission the most efficient circulator pumps on the market to win two VIP tickets and an all-expenses paid trip to the BIG GAME in 2025.

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundfos, the world's largest pump manufacturer, today announced a plan to reward one lucky professional installer with an all-expenses-paid trip to the BIG GAME at Caesars Superdome through the Grundfos GO to the BIG GAME promotion.

"We are excited to launch the Grundfos GO to the BIG GAME promotion as an expression of our appreciation for the hardworking installers who help our communities every day; they truly are the MVPs," said David McMillan, vice president of US trade sales. "Without their support to provide customers the best possible solution, Grundfos would not be where we are today. This promotion is our way of thanking them with a chance to partake in an unforgettable experience and an invitation to try the most efficient circulator pumps in the market today."

GO to the BIG GAME with Grundfos GO

From the most innovative circulators in the market to unique experiential opportunities, Grundfos has you covered. For each qualified Grundfos pump commissioned using the Grundfos GO app during the promotional period of July 15, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2024, installers within the Continental US may submit one entry for a chance to win two tickets and an all-expenses-paid trip to the BIG GAME. Participants may submit multiple entries throughout the promotional period, with no restrictions on the number of submissions.

An installer can enter using these four steps; more details on how to enter can be found here:

Qualifying products: Select one of the following Grundfos circulators for installation: ALPHA heating, ALPHA HWR and/or ALPHA Comfort System. Commissioning: Using the Grundfos GO app, installers must connect to the pump via Bluetooth to commission the pump. Installers can commission using the default settings or start setup mode within the GO app. Check the buttons: After successful commission of the pump, installers must select the "Submit report to Grundfos" and "I accept the terms and conditions" buttons. Submission: Once both buttons are selected, a text message will appear, capturing the commissioned pump's product and serial numbers. To complete the submission, the installer must reply to this text with their full name and phone number.

Great circulators with groundbreaking features make it fun and easy

Check out the great features that make Grundfos' Bluetooth-enabled pumps the most advanced circulators on the market today.

Key features of the ALPHA heating pump:

Improved wiring for easier installation; toolless power connector

Automatic self-venting eliminates the need to burp the pump

Dry run protection

Display showing flow, power, and head, plus trend data and event log for faster troubleshooting

Best-in-class Hydraulic Institute Energy Rating of any circulator in the market: 193

Key features of the ALPHA Comfort System:

Circulates domestic hot water in systems without dedicated return lines – a great retrofit solution

Works with tank and tankless water heaters

Dry run protection

FLOWSENSE reduces the risk of flow-accelerated corrosion in the distribution pipes by reducing flow velocities

Homeowners can set their own schedule through the Grundfos HOME app

Key features of the ALPHA HWR:

Every feature listed under ALPHA Comfort System, plus…

Circulates domestic hot water in systems with a dedicated return line – a great solution for newly built homes

Integrated sensor estimates temperature, reducing installation complexity and eliminating the need for an external temperature sensor

"We are proud of these new circulator products. Innovation and moving an industry, market, and application area forward has always been important to Grundfos," McMillan shared. "With the launch of our revolutionary heating and hot water recirculation circulators, we are once again leading the industry forward in terms of technology, energy, and water efficiency as well as homeowner comfort."

For more information about the Grundfos GO to the BIG GAME promotion, including details of the grand prize and terms and conditions, visit www.grundfos.to/BIG-GAME-59.

About Grundfos

Founded in 1945, Grundfos is a global water technology leader headquartered in Bjerringbro, Denmark, represented by more than 80 companies in over 55 countries. To complement its international presence, Grundfos has 19,000 dedicated employees worldwide, with 1,900 staffed across the Americas, who are committed to pioneering solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improving the quality of life for people. For more information, visit www.grundfos.us.

