Grünenthal and Kyowa Kirin International Announce Successful Completion of Deal to Enter Joint Venture Collaboration

News provided by

Grünenthal Group

02 Aug, 2023, 07:24 ET

  • The Joint Venture Collaboration includes a portfolio of 13 brands across six therapeutic areas, with the majority of revenue resulting from pain management medicines
  • The new enterprise will be branded as Grünenthal Meds. Grünenthal owns a 51 percent majority share and intends to acquire the remaining share at the beginning of 2026

AACHEN, Germany and TOKYO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal GmbH (CEO: Gabriel Baertschi), a global, science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., (TSE:4151, President and CEO: Masashi Miyamoto, Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of a deal to enter into a Joint Venture Collaboration for Kyowa Kirin International's established medicines portfolio.

The portfolio comprises 13 brands across six therapeutic areas primarily focused on pain management, including Abstral® and PecFent® for breakthrough cancer pain, Moventig® for opioid-induced constipation, and Adcal-D3® for osteoporosis. All products will continue to be marketed through affiliates in seven major European countries and through a network of partners in various additional territories worldwide.

"Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management. With the addition of this strong portfolio, we will be able to help more patients who suffer from various forms of pain," said Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal.

"The established medicines portfolio has a proud history of delivering life-changing value for patients. Today's announcement now means even more patients, for many years to come, will continue to benefit from the portfolio. We are enormously grateful and proud of our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to make this Joint Venture Collaboration a reality," said Jeremy Morgan, President, Kyowa Kirin International.

Grünenthal owns a 51 percent majority share in the Joint Venture Collaboration, while Kyowa Kirin owns a 49 percent share. Grünenthal intends to fully acquire the remaining 49 percent share via exercising an option at the beginning of 2026.

About Grünenthal Meds

As part of the Joint Venture Collaboration between Grünenthal GmbH and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a new enterprise has been created to market Kyowa Kirin International's established medicines portfolio, which comprises 13 brands across six therapeutic areas. This enterprise will be branded in all markets as Grünenthal Meds.

The portfolio includes medicines that deliver life-changing value for hundreds of thousands of patients. The portfolio is available in seven major European markets through affiliates and in various additional territories worldwide through a network of partners. Key products in the portfolio include Abstral® and PecFent® (Fentanyl) for breakthrough cancer pain, Moventig® (Naloxegol) for opioid-induced constipation and Adcal-D3® (calcium and vitamin D3) for osteoporosis.

Visit www.grunenthalmeds.com to find out more.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage, we apply cutting-edge science, including an expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society across multiple therapeutic areas including Nephrology, Oncology, Immunology/Allergy and Neurology. Across our four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and EMEA/International – we focus on our purpose, to make people smile, and are united by our shared values of commitment to life, teamwork, innovation, and integrity.

You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://www.kyowakirin.com/.

Kyowa Kirin International is a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2022, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and achieved sales of € 1.7 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com and Grünenthal Report 2022/23 digital edition (grunenthal.com)

Kyowa Kirin International

www.international.kyowa-kirin.com 

Galabank Business Park

Galashiels, TD1 1QH

United Kingdom

 

Contacts for Kyowa Kirin International:

Media                                      

Stacey Minton

Email: [email protected] 

 

Contacts for Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.:

Media

Hiroki Nakamura

Email: [email protected] 

Grünenthal GmbH

www.grunenthal.com 

Zieglerstr. 6

52078 Aachen

Germany

 

Media Contact:

Florian Dieckmann

Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Grünenthal Group

Also from this source

Empowering the Future of Pain Relief Research: Recipients of the 2023 EFIC-Grünenthal Grant Announced

Grünenthal's resiniferatoxin receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from U.S. FDA for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.